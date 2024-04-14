“He left his dad for Butler” “Good choice”- College hoops fans left divided over Connor McCaffery’s brother Patrick McCaffery’s addition to Butler

Patrick McCaffery is reportedly set to use his sixth and final season of eligibility at Butler University, after transferring from Iowa. As per CBS College Sports Insider Jon Rothstein, the player confirmed the news on Instagram, leading to mixed reactions from college hoops fans.

Expand Tweet

A fan suggested that McCaffery transferred to Butler to step away from his father Fran McCaffery's shadow. Patrick had been developing his game under his father, who has served as the Iowa basketball men's coach since 2010.

"He left his dad for Butler" one wrote on X.

On the other hand, one user suggested Patrick's transfer would allow him to stay close to his elder brother Connor McCaffery, who works as part of the staff for the NBA's Indiana Pacers. Connor played at Iowa for six seasons before joining the Pacers as a team assistant.

"Good choice with Connor nearby." one commented.

Another fan expressed his opinion about McCaffery potentially being a good option for Butler coach Thad Matta. The Bulldogs finished eighth in the Big East standings, with a 16-18 record (9-11 in the conference) last season and might need some reinforcements to post a winning record next season.

"That’s actually a nice pickup for Matta IMO" wrote one.

One user took a dig at the Big Ten conference, labeling it as the worst in the country, and suggested McCaffery's exit might lead to a mass exodus of players.

"I’m surprised there’s not a mass exodus from the Big 10. Worst basketball conference in the country," a fan wrote.

A ruthless user didn't mince his words about McCaffery's departure from Iowa and claimed that the player and his elder brother Connor were favored by their father Fran.

"Who cares honestly, wasn't worth a shit at iowa anyway, same with his brother. Only reason they played was because of daddy. Waste of two good scholarships we could've possibly given to better deserving student athletes." the user wrote.

Another fan pointed out that McCaffery's decision to join Butler might pan out well since the player will move to the Big East conference and play home games at the Hinkle Fieldhouse, which is an ideal place for him to end his college eligibility.

"Patrick McCaffery is headed to Butler for his final year of basketball eligiblity. Playing in the Big East for a year in Hinkle Fieldhouse is a nice way to finish up." added another.

How did Patrick McCaffery fare in his final season at Iowa? A glimpse at his Hawkeyes career

Patrick McCaffery in action for Iowa

Patrick McCaffery had a solid 2023-24 season with Iowa. He averaged 8.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, across 31 appearances.

McCaffery played in 123 games across five years at Iowa. However, he missed most of his freshman season in 2019-20 due to medical reasons after being diagnosed with cancer in high school. The player also took a leave of absence during the 2022-23 season to deal with anxiety and returned after being away for four weeks.

Now, it will be interesting to see how Patrick McCaffery acclimatizes to his new surroundings at Butler.