"He looks so sassy": Azzi Fudd, Paige Bueckers and Ice Brady become fashion critics as they review Geno Auriemma's outfits

Azzi Fudd, Paige Bueckers and Ice Brady reviewed some of UConn coach Geno Auriemma's outfits. The video, posted on the Big East Conference's Instagram page on Sunday, included some of Auriemma's outfits from his earlier times with the Huskies.

The first picture was the coach in a while UConn Athletics shorts and a pullover. He was pictured with his hands on his hips talking to a player. Fudd said:

"He looks so sassy in this. Why does he look sassy?"

"Wow. I've never seen in shots that short before," Ice Brady added.

The next was a black-and-white photo of Auriemma in a collared pullover again. While Brade remarked that the coach would never wear something like that now, Paige Bueckers said:

"I love a good Rugby-ish quarter zip polo. Young and handsome."

The next four photos included Geno Auriemma in ties, and the UConn trio judged him based on their preferences. While Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers liked his Paisley and checkered ties, all three disagreed on the final two red ties.

The photo of Auriemma in the checkered tie saw him in a squatting position. Bueckers said:

"Ok knees, dang, he could not do that now. I like the checkered. That's kinda clean."

Paige Bueckers leads the UConn Huskies to the championship game

For the fifth straight year, the UConn Huskies will be contending for the Big East Tournament championship game, hoping to keep their winning streak. On Sunday, the Paige Buecker-led Huskies won 82-54 against Villanova. The star guard finished with 23 points on a 10-of-17 shooting and six assists.

UConn will face Creighton on Monday to secure their conference championship title.

After that, the Huskies prepare for the biggest task: March Madness. In the last four years, Paige Bueckers came close to winning the national championship, including the runner-up in 2022. The last time Geno Auriemma cut the NCAA Tournament net was in 2016 with Breanna Stewart.

With Bueckers playing her final season at Storrs, this March Madness run is even more important. In an interview with SNY, Auriemma spoke about one area the guard needs to improve on for UConn to be a threat in the tournament.

"She’s kind of rounding the corner. I don’t think she’s turned the corner," he said. "People play her differently than they play everybody else, so she has to be precise. The best defender’s always on her.

"But little by little, we’re getting her to move without the ball better, and little by little on those ball screens, she’s getting rid of it quicker, shooting it quicker. There’s still a couple things we need to address ... But I think we’re making progress."

The UConn vs Creighton matchup is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST and will be broadcast live on FS1.

