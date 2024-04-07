"He made some tough shots": Zach Edey compliments DJ Burns Jr. following Purdue's 63-50 Final Four victory over NC State

Zach Edey and the Purdue Boilermakers have booked their berth in this year's NCAA tournament finals. After last season's disappointing first round loss to Fairleigh Dickinson, head coach Matt Painter and his team are now on the final stretch of their redemption run.

One of the most interesting aspects of the Purdue vs. NC State Final Four game was the highly anticipated contest between Zach Edey and DJ Burns Jr. Following Purdue's victory, Edey had high praise for Burns and his incredible run with the NC State Wolfpack this season.

In a post-game interview with Tracy Wolfson, the 21-year-old Purdue star talked about his matchup with DJ Burns Jr. He said that the Boilermakers had to focus on making sure they didn't let Burns get comfortable on the court and believes that they did a good job of putting some restraint on him during the game.

"He (DJ Burns Jr.) is a great player. He made some tough shots. He had one heck of a run here and he's a big part of it. We knew we had to really walk in on him, focus on him, gameplan and do some stuff to kind of make him uncomfortable. And I think we did a good job sticking to that game plan today", Edey said.

DJ Burns Jr. did not have a high-scoring game against the Purdue Boilermakers. The NC State forward put up 8 points along with one rebound and four assists while DJ Horne led the team in scoring with 20 points, six rebounds and one assist. However, it did not prove to be substantial as the Boilermakers had comfortable control of the game and cruised to a 13-point victory.

Zach Edey's stats against NC State

Zach Edey once again emerged as the top scorer for Purdue during their Final Four clash with the NC State Wolfpack. The 21-year-old center scored 20 points along with 12 rebounds and four assists on 9-of-14 shooting. Despite having some struggles on the offense in the second half, Edey's contribution proved to be enough to seal the victory.

The Boilermakers are now scheduled to play their first national championship game since 1969 against the winner of the Alabama vs UConn Final Four showdown.

