"He doesn't need the NBA, the NBA needs him": Fans react to Cooper Flagg reportedly earning $28M in NIL at Duke

Cooper Flagg played just one season of college basketball, but reportedly made $28 million in NIL from his lone season with the program.
When the value of Flagg's NIL deals was made public, fans had wild reactions. Some felt that the NBA would benefit overall with Flagg next season.
"He doesn’t need the NBA, The NBA needs him," one tweeted.
"Future face of the NBA," another added.
"Taking a pay cut to play in the NBA on a rookie contract is wild," a third commented.
Others felt that Flagg would make more money if he remained in college than he would in the NBA.
"Didn’t even have to go to the league," a user wrote.
"NIL just showed what happens behind the scenes in College Basketball," another added.
"Might as well stay in college LMAO," a fan tweeted.
At Duke, Flagg averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He played in 37 games for the Blue Devils, making 48.1% of his field goals and 38.5% of his 3-pointers.
The 6-foot-9 forward won the conference regular season and the ACC Tournament title at Duke. He also led the Blue Devils to a strong run in the NCAA Tournament, where they lost to the Auburn Tigers in the Final Four.
Cooper Flagg expected to join Dallas Mavericks with No. 1 pick at 2025 NBA draft
Cooper Flagg is widely projected as the top pick in this year's NBA draft. The Dallas Mavericks are expected to take the former Duke star in the first round.
The Mavericks earned the No. 1 pick after winning the draft lottery. Flagg, who won the Naismith Player of the Year, ACC Player of the Year and ACC Rookie of the Year, is expected to join Dallas in the NBA.
The first round of the NBA draft will take place on June 25, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The second round will be held on June 26, starting at 8 p.m. ET.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here