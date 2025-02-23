"He outperforms Flagg and is in a way tougher conference": College hoops fans lend support to Johni Broome for Player of the Year

Auburn Tigers' Johni Broome continued a high level of production in an 82-70 win over the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday. The senior forward posted 31 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and two blocks on 11-of-18 shooting. It was his second 30-point game and 17th double-double of the season.

Bleacher Report Hoops asked fans on Instagram if Broome was setting himself up to win the Naismith College Player of the Year award. Fans responded in the comments section and many stated that the Auburn star was better than Cooper Flagg.

"Here come the Duke fans😂, only ones who think otherwise," a fan wrote.

"He’s easily winning unless Flagg averages 30 and 10 for the next month," another fan commented.

"Yes. He outperforms Flagg and is in a way tougher conference. Flagg's case I feel like is being bolstered by his draft stock," another fan wrote.

"Flagg goes 16/7 against a 17-10 team and Duke fans acts like that’s somehow better than a double-double every night against ranked opponents 😂," a college hoops fan commented.

"Not even close. Cooper Flagg has lost them every game they’ve lost," one Instagram user wrote.

"Best player, on the best team, in the best conference. Sorry Duke, time to accept it," a hoops fan commented.

Fans react to Johni Broome's candidacy for the Naismith College Player of the Year award (Image via Instagram/@br_hoops)

Cooper Flagg outperformed Johni Broome when Auburn visited Duke

Johni Broome #4 of the Auburn Tigers moves the ball against Cooper Flagg #2 of the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium - Source: Getty

Cooper Flagg posted 22 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks on 7-of-18 shooting when Auburn visited the Cameron Indoor Stadium on December 4. Johni Broome had 20 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and one block on 8-of-18 shooting in the 84-78 loss. It was Auburn's first defeat of the season.

However, the early season matchup speaks more about the star players' teams rather than their talents. Broome and Flagg have developed tremendously since then and adjusted to the heat of the season.

Johni Broome is currently averaging 18.6 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.6 blocks on 50.7% shooting. The Tigers are currently ranked No. 1 with a 25-2 (13-1 SEC) record. Cooper Flagg is averaging 19.5 points, 7.7 boards, 4.0 assists and 1.6 steals on 48.6% shooting. Duke is ranked No. 3 with a 24-3 (15-1 ACC) record.

