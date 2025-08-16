"He did a really good job here": Bill Self addresses coaching loss as Kansas staffer heads to NBA

Kansas men's basketball will enter the 2025-26 season without a member of their coaching staff, coach Bill Self announced on Friday. The Jayhawks will do without assistant coach Chase Buford, who left for an assistant job with the Denver Nuggets in the NBA.However, Self has nothing but goodwill for his former assistant, praising Buford's contribution during his time at Kansas.“Chase just got hired by the Nuggets … You know, he got an assistant coach’s job, which is great for him and (I'm) happy for him. He did a really good job here,” Self said per On3. “I’m in the process of looking into some different things, but I haven’t done anything yet. I feel like I have the scope kind of narrowed down of what I think would be good for us, but I haven’t done anything yet.”Buford spent just one year with the Jayhawks during the 2024-25 season. During the campaign, Kansas went 21-13 (11-9 in Big 12). He will join David Adelman's coaching staff in Denver. Adelman was the franchise’s interim coach after Michael Malone's firing and now has the permanent role.Meanwhile, Buford spent three seasons at Kansas from 2007-2010, appearing in 35 games in his playing career. He won the 2008 national championship title under Self, who was in his first year as Kansas coach. Buford worked as a regional scout and then video coordinator with the Atlanta Hawks.The Kansas alumnus became a coordinator of player development with the Chicago Bulls before joining the G League. He first served as an assistant with the Erie Bayhawks in 2017 and the Delaware Blue Coats in 2018 before becoming head coach of the Wisconsin Herd in 2019. Then, he spent three seasons coaching the Sydney Kings in the NBL in Australia before returning to Kansas.Bill Self provides health updates ahead of next seasonKansas coach Bill Self addressed health concerns ahead of the 2025-26 season. Self was released from Lawrence Memorial Hospital, where two stents were inserted following complaints of chest tightness and balance concerns last month.The Jayhawks coach spoke to reporters on Friday, saying that he was in a better condition and ready for the new season.“I could coach a game tomorrow,” Self said. “I can have practice tomorrow. And back then, because of some complications I had, they didn’t want me doing anything for a while. So, from that standpoint I feel like I’m much further along. If we practiced tomorrow, I’d be 100% and be out there.”Bill Self and the Jayhawks have two exhibition matchups in late October before their season-opening game against Green Bay on Nov. 3.