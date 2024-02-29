"He was really hard to stop": Auburn HC Bruce Pearl heaps praises on Tennessee's Dalton Knecht after 8-point loss to the Vols

In a hard-fought game, Dalton Knecht's heroics secured the deal for the Tennessee Volunteers. The Auburn Tigers suffered a heartbreaking road loss to Tennessee, falling 92-84.

Despite a valiant effort, Auburn Head Coach Bruce Pearl attributed the defeat to defensive lapses.

"You score 84 points on the road, playing for a championship, that ought to be enough to win. Our defense definitely let us down," Pearl said.

Pearl highlighted the challenge posed by Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht, acknowledging his exceptional performance.

"He was really hard to stop ... I thought there were times when we could have offered more resistance, more help off the ball. We didn't," Pearl added.

Knecht, a transfer from Northern Colorado, emerged as the SEC folk hero of the night, scoring 39 points, 27 of which came in the second half. Pearl lauded Knecht's ability to make difficult, disputed shots and acknowledged his crucial role in changing the game's momentum.

"One, he made a lot of tough shots, a lot of shots that were contested. Probably disappointed in two things. One, when he went downhill," Pearl said.

Despite Auburn's commendable offensive effort, shooting 40% from beyond the arc and scoring 84 points, Pearl lamented turnovers and defensive shortcomings.

"We made nine, shot 40%. We scored 84 points, I can't really fault our offense. I just can't. We did turn the ball over too much," he further added.

Pearl congratulated Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes and expressed his hope for their success in the league. Auburn prepares to bounce back as they face the Mississippi State Bulldogs at home on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT.

Tennessee's tactical adjustment: Dalton Knecht's key role in victory over Auburn

In a crucial matchup against No. 11 Auburn, No. 4 Tennessee (22-6, 12-3 SEC) made a pivotal strategic change under Coach Barnes. With less than seven minutes remaining and holding a narrow two-point lead, Barnes altered the team's offensive setup.

The adjustment involved isolating Dalton Knecht on one side of the court, providing him with more space and opportunities to exploit matchups.

“We really gave him two-thirds of the court to try to get him open and get the ball. He did it. Then it is up to him to make the moves and the shots that he thinks he’s got,” Barnes said.

Dalton Knecht capitalized on the tactic, showcasing his versatility by scoring crucial baskets, including a 3-pointer and a dunk. The Vols utilized the set effectively, scoring 13 points on eight possessions in the final minutes, ultimately pulling away from the Tigers.