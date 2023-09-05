"He was rewarded tonight by the basketball gods" - Former Oregon Ducks star Dillon Brooks' stellar performance mesmerizes Canadian teammates

Dillon Brooks, the guard/forward for the Canadian National Team, showcased his exceptional skills in a crucial victory against Spain (88-85) following a tough defeat to Brazil.

The FIBA World Championship is nothing short of exciting, especially with Canada making it to the Quarter-Finals. Fans worldwide are eagerly anticipating a possible matchup between the two North American teams, which could be the ultimate finale of this championship.

Dillon Brooks, who recently signed a four-year $90 million deal with the Rockets, put up a historic performance to help Canada lead past Spain, sealing their position in the quarter-finals. Brooks had a rough performance in the previous game when Canada took on Brazil, 69-65.

The former Oregon Duck put up 22 points, five rebounds, and two assists, and sank huge shots in the fourth quarter against Spain. Brooks had some words of his own following his spectacular performance.

"Coming off a tough year with my old squad, it was great having a refresh with Canadian blood. Guys who believe in me, guys who trusted me,”said Brooks

Not only that, Shai Gilgeous Alexander, who's been leading the Canadian national team since day one appreciated Brooks' performance.

"Things haven’t been going his way the whole tournament, the past whole month and a half. But he’s had the right energy. He’s done the right things for the team, and he was rewarded tonight by the basketball gods.", said Shai.

Dillon Brooks had a rough playoff season with the Grizzlies this past postseason. Brooks and the Grizzlies parted ways right after their elimination in the second round of the playoffs. Following his performance versus Spain, Brooks proved himself in front of an international audience.

Dillon Brooks and company made history

Canada made the quarter-finals for the first time since 1994. The team has been making a lot of noise this year. Dillon Brooks, Shai, and RJ Barrett came up big time in the win over Spain. While the United States has been the dominating force in the World Cup like always, the Canadians have established themselves as a bigger threat to the US.

Dillon Brooks has been putting up 10.4 points per game and has been shooting the three-ball quite consistently. Shai, on the other hand, has been averaging 23.8 points per contest, while shooting over 50% from the field. The team has been performing well so far.

Canada will take on Slovenia in the quarter-finals, going up against Luka Doncic's squad. It will be interesting to see how Brooks and company plan to challenge the Slovenians. The game is scheduled for the 5th of September.