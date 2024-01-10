“He was right!” - College hoops fans have hilarious reaction to BYU coach’s water bottle slam incident against Baylor

The Bears won 81-72 against the BYU Cougars on Tuesday night at Foster Pavillion thanks to Jalen Bridges' 25 points, five rebounds and two assists. The Cougars had traveled south to Waco, Texas, to face the Bears.
At one point in the game, BYU's head coach, Mark Pope, lost his temper and slammed a water bottle into the scorer's table. He was furious at the officials for not granting his team a foul call when the Bears attempted a tie-up. His reaction cost him a technical foul.
Fans on X reacted to this, with some siding with the head coach of the BYU Cougars:
One BYU fan even claimed that the officiating cost the Cougars the game:
One fan asked if this was the most lopsided officiating ever. It's up to you to decide if the question is rhetorical:
One fan thought Baylor was actively trying to hide its fouls, and the officials allowed them to:
One fan showed his support for the BYU coach:
One fan felt that the officials aren't doing a commendable job at the moment:
We even had some keyboard referees:
Baylor beats BYU: Stats
While it is true that the Cougars suffered a disproportionate number of foul calls, 23 to 14 of Baylor's, they also underperformed in other departments. Baylor gave up the ball much less than BYU. Byu recorded 14 turnovers to Baylor's five. The Bears had a higher percentage of completion of three-pointers at 43.5% to the Cougars, 37.5%.
More easily viewed, no BYU player scored more than 15 points, and only four scored more than 10. Baylor had five players go over 10 points and one over 20. In the end, points win matches.
How did Michael Jordan's gambling "habit" taint his image?