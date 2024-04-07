"He's actually a big basketball guy": Alabama HC Nate Oats once turned to 7x National champ Nick Saban for advice during a slump 

The Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the UConn Huskies on Saturday for a spot in the NCAA championship game. This is Tide's only second Final Four appearance in program history after 2004.

Before the game, Alabama coach Nate Oats sat down for an interview with CBS Sports. During the conversation, Oats mentioned how football coach Nick Saban helped him and his team during the losing streak towards the end of the regular season. In the run to March Madness, the Crimson Tide lost four of their last six games.

"I did make a call to him because I was trying to figure out how to get our guys' minds right after we had dropped a few at the end of the year. We were playing our best basketball. How do we turn it around?," Oats said.

"He's actually a big basketball guy. So he would just be like, 'Coach, you gotta move to the next play. They're not doing a good job, they’re giving up runs.’ He’s got an idea and he’s usually pretty much dead on. We kinda just took word next. Like next play, next action, next time out. Like move to the next one. It's been pretty good for us."

Expand Tweet

Alabama is fully prepared to battle it out against UConn

Alabama has a tough task ahead, as it seeks to upset the defending champions, UConn, who are currently on a rampage. The team's defense and offense have been unforgiving to its opponents. However, the Crimson Tide remains unfazed.

"I like where our guys' heads are at," Oats said. "Obviously we're big underdogs, we know that. UConn is very good. They've been running through the competition. But I don't think our guys are scared. I think our guys are confident in their abilities. We're getting healthy, we'll be ready. We know it's going to be a tough game."

Alabama also has the support of 28x Olympic medalist Michael Phelps, who visited the team on Friday.

"Do something that makes you, you. Tomorrow, that's all it's going to take. If you guys are each you, the best version of you, who's going to stop you? ... 'I'm a competitor and standing in front of you guys gives me chills because you guys have a cool opportunity tomorrow. So go be you."

Expand Tweet

Alabama's game against UConn will tip off at 8:49 p.m. EST. The winning team will take on the Purdue vs NC State game winners on Monday.

Do you think the Crimson Tide can win this game? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Also Read: "Not a lot missing in the recruiting pitch": Nate Oats brags about his success with Alabama ahead of Final Four vs UConn