"He's a character": Arkansas guard Boogie Fland speaks on training with 2x NBA champ Mike Miller

Arkansas guard Boogie Fland spoke about former NBA star Mike Miller's impact on him during his training camp in New York.

Fland was one of the top players in the NCAA last season, but he has declared for the NBA draft. He is coming off his freshman year at Arkansas and looks to improve. Born in New York, Fland returned home to do some work on the court as the NBA draft beckoned.

One of the people Fland has been working with is Miller, drafted with the No. 5 pick by the Orlando Pirates in 2000. Miller had a great career, winning the NBA championship twice and the Rookie of the Year award.

In an interview posted by Jonathan Givony on X on Thursday, Fland discussed what he learnt working with Miller.

“Oh my god, he's (Miller) is a character, you know, one of the best," Miller said. "He played 17 seasons in the NBA. He always brings the energy every day. He pushes us to be the greatest.”

Boogie Fland is not the finished article yet

Training with a two-time NBA champion will do plenty for Fland, but there is always room for improvement.

Fland looks to improve his game after a topsy-turvy season with the Arkansas Razorbacks. He was one of the best players for the team last season with 13.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game in 31.7 minutes.

The 6-foot-2 guard helped the Razorbacks to a 22-14 record overall and a Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament finish, but it could probably have been better if he had stayed fit for most of the season. He missed 15 of the Razorbacks’ 36 games last season.

Although the Bronx native led Arkansas in assists per game last season, his shooting was his weak spot. He shot 37.9% from the field, including 34% from behind the arc.

While Fland dreams of playing in the NBA, he will keep his options open, as he has also entered the transfer portal.

This means if the NBA draft does not work out, he will look to join another college team where he can continue to work on his game.

