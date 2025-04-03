Auburn star Tahaad Pettiford's impressive performance this season has seemingly made him a projected first-round pick in the 2025 NBA draft.

Ad

AuburnReport and NJHoopRecruit reported the prediction on Instagram on Wednesday. The post had some clips of the guard's performance this season with the caption:

"@haad.0 has worked his way into a late first-round pick in the latest mock drafts 👀. Should he stay another year or declare? 🤔"

Ad

Trending

Fans in the comments section had mixed reactions to the projection.

"No no no he’s definitely going undrafted. He NEEDS to come back to develop for one more year!" one fan said.

"Stay another year. Imagine how high he will be as a starter," another replied.

"He would be an even higher pick if he stays one more year, dude will start next year," a fan commented.

Ad

Fans react to Tahaad Petiford being projected as a first-round pick (Credit: IG/@aubreport)

"I really think he should stay another year and become light years better instead of another Sharife Cooper situation," one fan wrote.

Ad

"Haad could be a legitimate NPOTY candidate if he stays plus an automatic first rounder," another mentioned.

"Stay one more year and become a higher draft pick. Auburn is his team to lead starting in October," a fan said.

Fans react to Tahaad Petiford being projected as a first-round pick (Credit: IG/@aubreport)

Tahaad Pettiford helped his team to its first Final Four in the NCAA Tournament since 2019 on Sunday. The No. 1 seed Auburn (33-5) defeated the No. 2 seed Michigan State Spartans (30-8) 70-64 in the Elite Eight. Their first-half performance saw the Tigers claim the period 33-24, but they dropped their momentum in the second half, losing 40-37.

Ad

Pettiford played a key role in his team's win, having joined Johni Broome in double-figure scoring in the game. The guard scored 10 points, while Broome had a double-double (25 points, 14 rebounds).

This season, the 19-year-old has averaged 11.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 42.5 FG% per game.

Tahaad Pettiford opens up on his closeness with Elliot Cadeau

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - Sweet 16 - Atlanta - Source: Getty

Elliott Cadeau recently entered the transfer portal and made a move to the Michigan Wolverines, with his close friend, Tahaad Pettiford, congratulating him.

Ad

Following the news, Pettiford spoke about their close relationship and how they grew up together since elementary school.

"We met, I was in first (grade), he was in second, it was something like that," Pettiford said. "We met actually at a basketball tournament. The first time I left a football game, he was on the team. We met, and he was the first person I talked to on the whole team and we just had like a connection since."

Tahaad Pettiford will be looking to help his team to the championship game when Auburn faces the No. 1 seed Florida Gators on Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here