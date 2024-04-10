"He's a 'Game of Thrones' giant out there": Dan Hurley makes hilarious comparison for Purdue's Zach Edey following national title win 

Dan Hurley was able to become just the eighth coach in the history of college basketball to lead a program to back-to-back national titles. This occurred as the UConn Huskies defeated the Purdue Boilermakers by a final score of 75-60 on Monday. Despite the loss, two-time national college Player of the Year Zach Edey had a big night once again.

The Boilermakers star finished with 37 points, ten rebounds and two blocks while shooting 15-25 from the field and 7-10 from the free-throw line. During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Hurley made a hilarious comparison of Edey with a Game of Thrones giant.

"I was on the refs. I was on their a**, man, but the dude, he's a giant, man. He's a Game of Thrones giant out there and it's like, there's this three seconds rule that they seem to ignore a lot with him and then, you know, he's very physical, and then, you know, they're calling touch fouls."

He continued:

"So, it brought me back to the Big East Tournament at [Madison Square Garden], I was out of my mind during that game. There was a short guy with a red blazer that I was sparring with during the game. And I was on a 12 last night and I was on a 12 at MSG. I was a wild man last night, full admission."

Here are Dan Hurley's comments on facing Zach Edey:

Despite Edey's big night, Hurley and the Huskies were able to capture their second national title in as many seasons. UConn's national title victory capped off an incredible season, which saw them finish 37-3 as Big East regular season and tournament champions and NCAA champions.

Dan Hurley shares approach to recruiting

Dan Hurley has been on top of the college basketball world the past two seasons, having led the UConn Huskies to back-to-back national titles. He shared his approach to recruiting ahead of the national title game, stating:

"Obviously, there's a baseline you need, in terms of size, athletic ability, just ability with the basketball to do things, but we really hold out to get our type of people. The staff continuity, we've made it so good ... so I've been able to keep my staff intact by making sure they're taken care of that way."

"We don't kiss the kids a** during the recruiting. We don't kiss it while they're on campus. We bring tremendous value to our players because we're old school and we push them to get better and to become better people and we teach them how to become successful."

Check out Dan Hurley's full comments on his recruiting approach below: (starting at the 14:13 mark)

Hurley's recruiting approach has worked out well for UConn as they were able to win their second national title in as many seasons despite plenty of roster turnover. They lost three starters to the 2023 NBA draft and two rotational pieces to graduation and the transfer portal.