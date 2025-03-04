"He's a girl dad": Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey shouts out Marcus Freeman for showing support to women's basketball

It's the offseason for Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame football team, but that doesn't mean he's stopped supporting Fighting Irish athletics. The coach appeared on ESPN's "College GameDay" when the No. 6 ranked Notre Dame women's basketball team hosted Louisville on Sunday, and he has also shown up to several games to support the team.

Fighting Irish women's basketball coach, Niele Ivey expressed her gratitude for Freeman's support.

"He's very genuine," Ivey said. "He genuinely supports me and our program and it's always amazing having somebody with his profile and status to come support us. He's a 'girl dad.'"

The two coaches are no strangers to success. Freeman is coming off his third season coaching Notre Dame, leading his team to the national championship game this season. He was awarded the Dodd and Bear Bryant awards for national coach of the year. The "girl dad" has three daughters, which Ivey suggests is part of the reason for his support of her team.

Ivey has coached the women's basketball team since 2020. She has led her team to three consecutive Sweet Sixteen appearances and won an ACC Tournament title last season. The Fighting Irish became the 2025 ACC regular season champions, an accolade they also achieved in 2023. This year, they share the title with N.C. State.

Notre Dame has attracted national attention for its success in football and women's basketball. The coaches of the two thriving programs are drawn together by their mutual support for one another and the teams they lead.

Niele Ivey's successful Notre Dame team

The Fighting Irish have become better each season under Niele Ivey. A third consecutive Sweet Sixteen appearance and an ACC Tournament title last year were a testament to the program the coach is building.

Notre Dame entered the 2024-25 season as No. 6 in the AP Poll, and in Week 16, the 22-2 Fighting Irish were the top-ranked team in the country. Ivey's squad has since fallen to ranked conference opponents then No. 9 N.C. State, now No. 7, and then No. 24 Florida State, now No. 22.

Ivey's team finished the regular season with a win over Louisville with Marcus Freeman in attendance. Notre Dame was named co-champions for the ACC regular season alongside the Wolfpack and will enter the conference tournament as the two seed.

Notre Dame has seen immense success with its football and women's basketball programs, and Ivey is grateful for Freeman's support as her squad prepares for the postseason.

