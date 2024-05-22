"He's gonna be back here & try to win a nat'l championship": Alabama HC Nate Oats talks about Mark Sears’ potential career pathways

The Alabama Crimson Tide saw a few players declare for the 2024 NBA draft after the season, but there are some options still. Senior guard Mark Sears is one example, as he has one year of eligibility remaining despite being part of the NBA draft currently.

When being asked if he believes Mark Sears will be returning to the Alabama Crimson Tide or entering the NBA via the draft, coach Nate Oats gave an interesting response.

"If he gets great feedback that he's gonna get a guaranteed contract, we're all happy & he stays in the draft ...if we feel it's more like a two-way (contract) then I think he's gonna be back here & try to win a nat'l championship with him."

Mark Sears declared for the 2024 NBA draft after the Alabama Crimson Tide were eliminated in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament but retained his eligibility to return to the program as well.

Sears finished last season averaging 21.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.6 steals on 50.8/43.6/85.7 shooting splits in 33.6 minutes per game with the Roll Tide.

What options do the Alabama Crimson Tide have if Mark Sears joins the NBA?

There's a possibility that Mark Sears will not return to the Alabama Crimson Tide next season and begin his professional career in the NBA.

If he does, the Roll Tide could have a tough time replacing his production. The team did get a few transfers during the college basketball offseason that could work to replace the production that Sears gave the program.

Guard Houston Mallette (Pepperdine), center Clifford Omoruyi (Rutgers), guard Chris Youngblood (South Florida) and guard Aden Holloway (Auburn) joined the Alabama Crimson Tide via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The program also could have some returning players make an impact, as the team was an offensive juggernaut. The Crimson Tide were second in all of college basketball, with 90.2 points per game scored.

With their transfers as well as an excellent high school recruiting class, the Roll Tide could replicate the production left from Mark Sears' departure.