"He's got a bony a**": Bruce Pearl speaks out on Chad Baker-Mazara's injury after second-round win over Creighton 

Auburn men's basketball head coach Bruce Pearl provided a hilarious reaction to Chad Baker-Mazara's injury on Saturday night's 82-70 win against Creighton. Baker-Mazara was one of the standout players for Auburn in the game, scoring 17 points and adding two rebounds and one assist.

During the second half, the senior wing encountered a hard fall on the court during a contested layup. He made a couple of free throws before falling again as he jogged back to the floor.

Afterwards, he left for the locker room and then returned with an ice pack on his right hip. Baker-Mazara played briefly during the closing minutes of the game, but it was clear he was in pain.

However, Coach Pearl dispelled the concerns around the injury with a funny comment.

“Chad, you know, obviously he’s a buck seventy-five soaking wet and he has a bony a**,” Pearl said after the game. “So, when he lands on the ground, bam, it’s wood on bone.”

Baker-Mazara will hopefully have time to recover as Auburn prepares for the Sweet 16 matchup against Michigan on Friday.

Bruce Pearl reacts to Auburn's second-round win vs Crieghton

Auburn Tigers men's basketball knocked out the high-flying Crieghton Bluejays in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday in Lexington, Ky. The Tigers head coach summed up his team's performance as playing "Auburn basketball."

""We played Auburn basketball," said Pearl after the game. "We played like the number 1 team in the country. We acted like the number 1 team in the country. We prepared like the number 1 team in the country."

Pearl also revealed that Thursday's underwhelming first-round game against Alabama State served as motivation for the team entering the game against Creighton. The Tigers coach was not pleased with the team's performance despite cruising to an 83-63 victory.

However, he liked what he saw in the performance against Creighton. Auburn's defensive efforts proved to be effective in the end.

The Tigers will have to put up an even better performance on Friday as they face the No. 5 seeded Michigan Wolverines in the Sweet 16. Michigan defeated Texas A&M to advance to the next round, which is the Wolverines' fifth win in a row.

So Pearl will hope that his boys show up to work the next game.

