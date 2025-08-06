"He's got a special weapon": Jon Scheyer believes 1 quality could make Isaiah Evans one of the best players in college basketball

Duke coach Jon Scheyer expressed belief that Isaiah Evans could become one of the best players in college basketball with his uncanny ability to shoot.Scheyer shed light on this in &quot;The Devil's Den&quot; podcast that was posted on YouTube on Tuesday. The fourth-year coach pointed out that Evans's offensive proficiency and his feel for the game could help him become one of the best players this season.&quot;We all know that he's (Evans) got a special weapon with his ability to shoot and the ability to score,&quot; Scheyer said (Timestamp: 21:42). &quot;I mean, it was an easy decision for me because of how he was competing on the defensive end.&quot;The 37-year-old coach noted he's proud of the incoming sophomore's growth and believes he could go a long way with his ability to learn. Evans has the whole year to put onto the hardcourt what he'd learned last season.The 6-foot-6 Huntersville, North Carolina, native played in 36 games and averaged 6.8 points and 1.1 rebounds per game. Evans shot 43.2% from the field, including 41.8% from the 3-point line.Isaiah Evans, Caleb Foster, Patrick Ngongba II, Maliq Brown, Darren Harris and Cameron Sheffield are returning this season after coming close to making the national championship final. The returnees will bring in the experience of last season to help Duke in its campaign to finally win its sixth title and first since 2015.Duke holds open practice at Cameron Indoor StadiumThe Duke Blue Devils held an open practice on Tuesday at the Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. The session gave fans a glimpse of the team ahead of the 2025-26 season.It was the first appearance of the team in front of the fans since losing to Houston in the 2025 Final Four in San Antonio, Texas. The players participated in various offensive and defensive drills before holding scrimmage games.The team was divided into two teams for the scrimmage, and sophomore Isaiah Evans was the standout player in two games, leading the Blue Team to a 25-20 win over the White Team in the first scrimmage and hitting a buzzer-beating triple to help his team win the second game.Evans shifted colors in the third scrimmage and was also instrumental in the White Team's victory. The Boozer twins — Cameron and Cayden — led the White Team's performance in the said scrimmage.Duke will hold its annual Countdown to Craziness for its fans on Oct. 3 before opening the season with an exhibition game against UCF on Oct. 21. The Blue Devils start their 2025-26 season campaign against Texas on Nov. 4 in Charlotte, North Carolina.