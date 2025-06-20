“He’s my guy but we beefing right now”: Youssouf Singare talks about close bond with ex-UConn teammate Cam Spencer

Former UConn Huskies center Youssouf Singare opened up about his friendship with former teammate Cam Spencer in an interview with "Storrs Central" on June 20. However, Singare jokingly admitted that they are currently “beefing”. But he also talked about how Spencer has been a great friend and teammate throughout their stint together at UConn.

Singare refused to restore their friendship without receiving an apology from Spencer. The latter apparently had committed the grave mistake of ignoring a call from Singare.

“Cam is my guy, you know. Everybody know Cam is my guy,” Singare said with a smile. “And now I don't want to say too much, because I don't want this guy to be too (complacent), you know. But yeah, that's my guy. But we're beefing right now, because I called him the last time, he didn't pick my phone up. So I'm still mad. So I'm waiting for you to come apologize. Then, yeah, we can be cool.”

Despite the playful jab, Singare had nothing but good things to say about his former teammate, praising Spencer's work ethic and character.

“I'm really happy for Cam. Cam deserves everything. This guy deserves everything. He's one of the (most) hard-working guys I've ever seen in my life. ... He's a great, great guy as a man and as a player. You know, being with him, like, that's got to be a dream for everybody. Because this guy never gives up. He's always here for his teammates, for his brothers. And I wish him best of luck and keep killing, dawg.”

After transferring from Rutgers, Spencer played a key role at UConn in the 2023-24 season, helping the Huskies to their second consecutive NCAA national title. He averaged 14.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, becoming a fan favourite in Storrs.

Following his standout season, Spencer declared for the 2024 NBA draft and was selected by the Detroit Pistons in the second round.

Singare also won the 2024 national title with the Huskies. But after two seasons with the team, he has entered the transfer portal this year.

Youssouf Singare finds new home

Singare entered the transfer portal after two seasons with UConn, where he played sparingly as a bench option for the Huskies. In April, the Malian center committed to High Point University from the portal, looking for increased playing time.

High Point won the Big South championship last season. They also reached the NCAA tournament, losing 75-63 to Purdue in the first round.

