"He's a hulking mass of physicality": Mark Pope hilariously describes Kentucky transfer Jayden Quaintance after their meeting

Jayden Quaintance is heading to Kentucky, and Wildcats coach Mark Pope opened up about his skill set. Pope discussed his meeting with Quaintance and what he discovered about him in a recent appearance on Kentucky Sports Radio.

"We're really excited about Jayden," Pope said on Friday. "In fact, I was just with him yesterday, and he is a hulking mass of physicality, and the greatest kid you're ever gonna meet in your life."

Pope added that Quaintance could be a difference maker for Kentucky after his impressive season at Arizona State, where he recorded six double-doubles at just 16 years old. Pope also gave some insight on the forward's recovery from a torn ACL in his right knee, which Quaintance had surgically repaired in March.

"He's a really impressive young man, so we're looking forward to getting him back," Pope said. "He's been incredibly diligent about his rehab. He's gonna race back and get healthy and strong as soon as he can, and he'll be a big part of our deal."

Quaintance could be back by the start of next season and will look to make an immediate impact on the Wildcats in his sophomore year.

What Jayden Quaintance brings to Kentucky

Jayden Quiantance was a five-star recruit out of high school, ranked No. 8 nationally. When he committed to Arizona State in April 2024, he was the highest-ranked uncommitted prospect.

Quaintance originally pledged to Kentucky but decommitted when it was announced that John Calipari was leaving. Instead, he took his talents to the Sun Devils.

Quaintance made an immediate impact at ASU. As a freshman, he started 24 games. The forward established himself as a sharpshooter, shooting 52.5% and averaging 9.4 points per game in 29.7 minutes.

He also had success in rebounding, recording 7.9 per game, good for 74th in the NCAA. Quaintance was a two-way force, with 2.6 blocks and 1.1 steals per game.

He was a double-double machine for the Sun Devils and was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman and All-Defensive Teams. Quaintance's physicality and versatile skill set would be boost to the Wildcats once he heals from his ACL tear.

