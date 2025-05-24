  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • "He's so hungry right now": Mark Pope predicts future for Collin Chandler as Kentucky hooper enters his sophomore season

"He's so hungry right now": Mark Pope predicts future for Collin Chandler as Kentucky hooper enters his sophomore season

By Nonyelum Ossai
Modified May 24, 2025 18:16 GMT
Syndication: The Courier-Journal - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Courier-Journal - Source: Imagn

Kentucky men's basketball coach Mark Pope shared his high expectations for freshman Collin Chandler next season. Chandler joined the Wildcats as a four-star recruit, appearing in 30 games and averaging 10.4 minutes, 2.7 points and 1.0 rebound per game last season.

Ad

Pope expects more impressive performances from the Farmington, Utah, native next season and said so in an Instagram video posted on Saturday.

"It's Collin Chandler is gonna be a great example," Pope said. "I mean, he's so hungry right now. He's been working really, really hard. I think he, you know, I don't know how many workouts he did on his wedding day. But I'm guessing it was more than one and he just is, he's gonna really have a special, special year next year."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

As a four-star recruit, Chandler committed his collegiate career to Brigham Young University, where Pope was head coach at the time. He was BYU’s highest-rated recruit since 2013, committing to the Cougars despite interest from Utah, Arizona, Stanford and Utah State. However, he took a two-year Latter-day Saint mission in Sierra Leone and decommitted from BYU to join Kentucky after Pope was appointed the Wildcats' new head coach.

Off the court, Chandler married Hannah Clark, whom he proposed to in December during Kentucky’s trip to New York City. The Wildcats lost 85-65 to Ohio State.

Ad

Mark Pope wants players not to "miss" the Kentucky experience

Time flies when you are a college athlete. A former Kentucky basketball player, Mark Pope understands the concept and wants his players not to miss the experience during their time with the program. In an interview on Kentucky Sports Radio, Pope talked about the Kentucky experience his players should not miss.

Ad
“Yeah, our guys could, for sure [feel the love from the fans]," the coach said. "And I think is as much as I was happy about that, I was happy that our guys didn’t miss it. Because the craziest thing is like — and this is almost incomprehensible to me — you could actually come here for a year as a player and miss it. Like, you could miss the whole thing. (Timestamp: 3:04)
Ad
“We talk to our recruits about this all the time. If you came here and you were just only dialed into yourself, you could actually miss the great uniqueness and the monstrosity that this experience can be. You could actually miss the whole thing.”

youtube-cover

Pope's Kentucky had an impressive 2024-25 season, finishing 24-12 overall and sixth in the SEC this past season. The Wildcats also made it to the Sweet 16 of the 2025 men's NCAA Tournament before they were eliminated by the Tennessee Volunteers.

About the author
Nonyelum Ossai

Nonyelum Ossai

Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.

Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications