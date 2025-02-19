"He's a killer": UConn teammate compares Liam McNeeley to Stephon Castle after Villanova win

UConn freshman Liam McNeeley made his presence felt in the Huskies' 66-59 victory over Villanova on Tuesday. McNeeley recorded 20 points and seven rebounds, receiving high praise from his teammate Hassan Diarra.

During the postgame presser, Diarra was asked about McNeeley's potential and ability compared to last season's UConn standout Stephon Castle.

"Liam — he's a killer," Hassan said (3:23). "His mentality each and every day, the way he attacks the game. He holds nothing back.

"He's super confident, probably one of the most confident players I've ever played with. His maturity level is super high, and what he brings to the game is so special. That's why he is who he is."

Liam McNeeley has been a key cog for the Huskies this season, as he leads the team in scoring with 15.4 points per game. Although Dan Hurley's team is struggling to find consistency as a whole, the 6-foot-7 forward has been a steady presence and a go-to scorer.

He has elevated his game since returning from injury earlier this month and provided a much-needed scoring punch for a Huskies team that has endured its fair share of setbacks this season.

McNeeley scored a career-high 38 points to lead UConn to a road win over Creighton last week. His 20-point performance against Villanova was the fourth time he has reached the 20-point mark.

Liam McNeeley discusses the mindset behind UConn's late-game rally

When the Huskies were down by eight points at the break and further trailed by 14 points midway through the second half, it seemed like they were headed for another loss.

However, Liam McNeeley scored 11 of his 20 points in the final six minutes to propel UConn to a comeback victory. He spoke about the attitude behind the team's late-game surge during the postgame media conference.

"We were down 14 with 12 minutes left and, I mean, it's do or die," McNeeley said. "We're in a do-or-die situation and you have to be desperate at every moment. And I think we were desperate in those 12 minutes."

Liam McNeeley converted a perfect 8-of-8 from the free throw line and also knocked down one 3-pointer in the final minutes.

Sophomore guard Solo Ball also stepped up big for the Huskies, scoring 13 points and six assists, while junior Tarris Reed secured 13 points and nine rebounds off the bench.

The Huskies travel to New York for a matchup against Big East leader No. 10 St. John's (22-4, 13-2) on Sunday.

