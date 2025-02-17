"He's a legend": Brad Brownell gives his flowers to Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton; hopes to see him become a HoFer

Clemson coach Brad Brownell has praised Florida State's Leonard Hamilton for his outstanding work in college basketball, saying that he hopes Hamilton gets a place in the Hall of Fame.

Hamilton, having announced that this season would be his last as a head coach, was warmly praised by Brownell during his post-game press conference.

The Clemson coach started by honoring Hamilton's accomplishments, following Clemson Tigers' win over Florida State on Saturday.

"My opening statement is just going to be—just really thank Coach Hamilton for all he’s done for our profession. You know, he’s a legend. I hope he becomes a Hall of Famer.

Trending

“He’s just done so much for so many, certainly for a lot of black coaches growing up. He’s been a mentor and a leader. You know, I’ve had the good fortune of competing against his teams every year twice,” Brownell said as reported by ON3 in a YouTube video.

Brownell continued by praising Hamilton's exceptional job, unique recruiting approach and highly successful coaching style that has yielded impressive results.

Hamilton has received two Big East Coach of the Year awards and three ACC Coach of the Year awards. He has achieved 658 victories while leading his teams to five appearances in the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA tournament during his career.

Syndication: Tallahassee Democrat - Source: Imagn

However, his team recently fell to a defeat at the hands of Brownell's unit, putting a dent in their winning streak.

Brad Brownell's Clemson claims win over Leonard Hamilton's Florida

Clemson coach Brad Brownell led his team to an important win over the Florida State Seminoles, 46-72, away from home at the Donald L. Tucker Center on Saturday.

The visiting Tigers delivered a resounding 26-point win over the Seminoles, controlling both halves of the game, 36-19 and 36-27, getting an easy win against the host.

Syndication: The Anderson Independent Mail - Source: Imagn

The Tigers held steady in second place in the Atlantic Coast Conference standings, trailing behind the top-ranked Duke Blue Devils, after securing a win that brought their overall record to 21-5.

They will hope to continue their winning streak when they travel to SMU Moody Coliseum to face the SMU Mustangs on Saturday.

