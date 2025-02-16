"He’s so much better as a CG than a PG": College hoops fans react to Duke's Tyrese Proctor's output against Stanford

On Saturday, college hoops fans reacted with a mix of awe and admiration as Duke Blue Devils' Tyrese Proctor deliver a show-stopping performance against Stanford Cardinal, helping his team secure a 106-70 victory.

Ad

Following the win, the guards' performance was given recognition by @Recruitsnews on Instagram with the caption:

"GIVE TYRESE HIS FLOWERS 🌼. 5th consecutive 15+ PTS performance after scoring 23 PTS on 9-13 FG in a win over Stanford 🔥"

Ad

Trending

The post gathered several comments from fans who were quick to heap praise on the talented basketball player.

One fan said:

"He’s so much better as a CG than a PG"

Another fan replied:

"Player of the week!!!!!!"

A fan mentioned:

"He’s having his best stretch as a Dukie— Keep. It. Rollin. 🙌🙌🙌"

Fans react to Proctor's performance (Credit: IG/@recruitsnews)

One fan commented:

Ad

"Do NOT sleep on Tyrese"

Another fan said:

"He'll get us to the championship Game 💯"

A fan replied:

"He is him."

Fans react to Proctor's performance (Credit: IG/@recruitsnews)

Tyrese recorded his fifth consecutive game with 15 or more points. In his latest outing against Stanford, Proctor was on fire, scoring 23 points with an impressive 9-for-13 shooting performance from the field.

Ad

The guard has now scored 15 or more points against the North Carolina Tar Heels, the Syracuse Orange, the Clemson Tigers, the California Golden Bears and the Stanford Cardinal.

His season's statistics also reveal a versatile performer, averaging 12.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, complemented by a solid 43.8% field goal percentage.

California v Duke - Source: Getty

Tyrese leads Duke to two consecutive wins

Tyrese Proctor was the star of the show as the Blue Devils claimed a comfortable win (106-70) against the Cardinal on Saturday.

Ad

The Blue Devils dominated both halves of the contest, outscoring their opponents 49-34 in the first half and 57-36 in the second, to cruise to a victory over the visiting team.

With the victory, Duke have stretched their winning streak to two consecutive games, bouncing back from a previous setback against Clemson that had halted their earlier momentum.

The Blue Devils maintain their top position in Atlantic Coast standings, boasting an impressive overall record of 22-3 for the season. They will be aiming to extend their winning streak when they face the Virginia Cavaliers on Tuesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here