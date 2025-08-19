"He's a problem": UCLA HC Mick Cronin sends stern warning to Big 10 programs

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin has issued a strong warning to Big Ten rivals, stating that transfer guard Donovan Dent is poised to cause major problems this season.

Ad

Speaking on CBS’ Inside College Basketball Now with Jon Rothstein, Cronin emphasized the impact of the former New Mexico guard, insisting that Dent has the tools to improve UCLA’s offense in ways few can match.

“Donovan Dent is without question the most dynamic I’ve coached,” Cronin said. “Tiger [Campbell] was the ultimate winner, and I’ve had some really good point guards over the years, but Donnie can take it to another level. In practice, there are times he plays at a speed no one else can match. He’s also an underrated shooter.”

Ad

Trending

Dent, who faced doubts about his size and shooting ability coming out of high school, was overlooked by Pac-12 schools before thriving with the Lobos. Now under Cronin’s guidance, the guard is being encouraged to develop not only his skillset but also a consistent mindset.

“We’re working on making him stronger and helping him develop that dominant mentality all the time, not just when the game’s on the line,” Cronin explained.

Ad

The UCLA boss also credited Dent’s former coaches, including Richard Pitino, for laying the foundation for his growth, but was clear about the immediate challenge he presents to opponents.

“He’s a problem for opponents,” Cronin warned. “When you play UCLA, the first challenge is figuring out how to stop Donovan from breaking your defense down every possession. Having a guard like him is like having a great quarterback in football, he can create plays on his own, and you don’t have to draw up every basket.” (Timestamp 15:28-17:34)

Ad

Ad

With UCLA gearing up for its Big 10 debut, Dent appears set to play a key role in shaping their identity, and Cronin is confident his new floor general will challenge every team in the conference.

Mick Cronin admits change in college basketball coaching landscape

During his Monday appearance on CBS’ Inside College Basketball Now with Jon Rothstein, Mick Cronin discussed the evolving coaching landscape in college basketball.

Ad

"Oh, no question," Cronin said on ifhthere is a difference in the job. "I think that's fair to say, maybe for anybody. But, I would say the biggest change would be the conference. It's been a big challenge for a lot of teams when they've changed conferences. We're talking about some big-name teams that have really struggled. They lost their identity."

Cronin has been at UCLA since 2019, and he led the Bruins to the Final Four in 2021, winning the Pac-12 Coach of the Year award twice (2020, 2023).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here