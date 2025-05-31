"He's really unselfish": BYU’s Kevin Young shines light on AJ Dybantsa’s underrated passing

AJ Dybantsa is the top prospect in the 2025 class, drawing national attention with his athleticism, scoring prowess, and leadership. While most of the spotlight has been on his explosive offensive game, BYU head coach Kevin Young believes his ability to create for others is often overlooked.

Speaking on "The Field of 68," Young praised the highly touted freshman for his selflessness on the court.

“I don’t think people talk nearly enough about his passing. I think he’s really unselfish,” Young said, noting that Dybantsa’s value goes beyond scoring.

Dybantsa’s court vision and willingness to move the ball complement his dominant scoring, making him a complete player. While most top-ranked prospects focus on scoring and individual stats, Dybantsa has shown maturity in his playmaking, according to his new coach. This attribute could help him transition smoothly to the college game after reclassifying from the class of 2026.

His rising profile has also earned him major name, image, and likeness (NIL) opportunities, with Dybantsa reportedly signing endorsement deals before even stepping on the court for BYU. His marketability, combined with his skill set, has only fueled the hype around his arrival in Provo.

Dybantsa’s commitment to BYU sent shockwaves through the college basketball world, as many expected him to head to a traditional blue-blood program. He is the highest-ranked committed recruit to join BYU in program history. Under Young, a coach with NBA experience, Dybantsa is expected to thrive in a system that will give him freedom to grow in all aspects of his game.

With elite talent, a strong mindset, and a coach who sees beyond the headlines, Dybantsa could be one of the most impactful freshmen in college basketball next season, both as a scorer and a playmaker.

AJ Dybantsa reveals Kevin Young’s innovative training methods

Dybantsa has revealed Coach Young’s four-point line training. On Friday, Bleacher Report Hoops shared a clip from the forward’s YouTube channel:

“There’s no four-point line in basketball, but this court is special cause it’s got the four-point line,” he said. “So if you want to increase your range, where you want to shoot from. And also gets you momentum to step into the NBA line and college line, which is right here."

From 2021 to 2024, Young was an associate coach with the Phoenix Suns before replacing Mark Pope as head coach of BYU.

