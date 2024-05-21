"He's as rich as Elon Musk": Fans react to Mississippi State HC Chris Jans' contract extension

Chris Jans signed a new deal with the Mississippi State men's college basketball team. This extension runs through the 2027-28 season and marks the maximum contract length for a Mississippi state employee.

Jans was earning $2.4 million in his first season in Starkville, $3.2 million last season and will get a bump of $1 million this season, taking his base earnings to $4.2 million. Jans has been sweetly rewarded for bringing the Bulldogs to back-to-back NCAA Tournaments, as this extension also has pay raises and performance incentives.

“We are excited for the future of Mississippi State basketball under the leadership of Coach Jans,” Mississippi State Director of Athletics Zac Selmon said in a statement. “He and his staff have done a tremendous job since arriving in Starkville, and we know the best is yet to come.”

College basketball fans had some reactions to Chris Jans' new salary and his contract.

A user compared Chris Jans to billionaire Elon Musk because of his new contract:

"$4.2m in Mississippi? He's as rich as elon musk from a cost of living perspective."

This user congratulated the coach and commented that he deserves this contract extension and salary bump:

"Well deserved. Congrats Coach."

Another user compared Arkansas and Mississippi State after Arkansas fans were not in favor of Jans being their head coach:

"Wild that Arkansas fans were mad af that Jans was going to be their HC but State extends him and gives him a raise. Wild the difference in standards between Arkansas and miss state."

A few other users expressed their gratitude toward the coach:

Chris Jans' coaching record

Jans has a good record in his college basketball career as a head coach. He coached Bowling Green, New Mexico State and Mississippi State and has a tremendous 185-71 record.

Also, his teams have reached the NCAA Tournaments in five of the last seven seasons. Mississippi State sees a lot of potential, which is why they have given Jans a four-year contract. They will aim to make it past the Final Four in the NCAA Tournament, a feat they have only achieved once, in 1996.

What do you think of this contract for Chris Jans?