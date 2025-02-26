"He’s very slow, not agile, unathletic and a terrible defender": College hoops fans discuss why Hunter Dickinson lacks impact on Kansas

Kansas Jayhawk star Hunter Dickinson has been an important player for coach Bill Self this season despite the team's inconsistency. Dickinson averages 16.8 points and 9.8 rebounds per game, but his impact remains a topic of debate among fans.

On Tuesday, a college basketball fan on Reddit questioned, "Why does Hunter Dickinson not 'work'?" The post sought opinions from Michigan and Kansas fans about Dickinson's performance. The Kansas center faced criticism from fans on the platform.

One fan said:

"He’s very slow, not agile, unathletic, and a terrible defender. Faster and more athletic teams are able to feast on Kansas for these sole reasons."

"Yup. And he isn't that great against competent defenses. He is so big that it makes up for a ton of his personal issues, but he can be exploited when he goes against good defenses," another fan said.

"It's not exactly that. Those are his limitations, but he exacerbates it by pouting if he's not hitting his shots," a fan mentioned.

Fans expressed their reactions to Dickinson's lack of impact.

"He is not a very good defender," one fan commented.

"He's been exploited this year against good defenses because Kansas starts 2 non-shooters alongside him," another fan said.

"Yeah this is the real issue if you ask me. It’s less Hunter than the team around him," a fan replied.

Kansas v Colorado - Source: Getty

Hunter Dickinson leads Kansas to victory vs. Colorado

On Monday night, Hunter Dickinson made an impact in the Jayhawks' 71-64 win over the Colorado Buffaloes. Bill Self's team secured a hard-fought victory, winning both halves (37-32, 34-32) to claim back-to-back wins.

Dickinson recorded 32 points and 13 rebounds. The Jayhawks (19-9, 10-7) remain sixth in the Big 12 standings.

They will face the No. 10 Texas Tech Red Raiders at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday.

