"He's more Trae Young" "Look more like Melo": Fans react as 2027 prospect Cayden Daughtry puts on shooting clinic

Cayden Daughtry ranks as the No. 23 prospect in the Class of 2027 per On3, and will enter his junior year at Calvary Christian Academy in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The 5-foot-11 point guard represented Drifty Elite in the Balling on the Beach Tournament at the Broward County Convention Center.

Ad

Some of his highlights, including converting three-pointers from way behind the arc, showing off his dribbling moves in traffic to convert tough shots, and more, were uploaded on Instagram by Overtime Elite on Sunday.

"HE’S PULLING UP FROM OUTER SPACE 🤯🪐 Cayden Daughtry went absolutely berserk this weekend 😮‍💨," the post was captioned.

Ad

Trending

The first slide of the carousel compared him to the four-time NBA Champion Steph Curry because of Daughtry's shooting range. Hoops fans joined the comments section to share their thoughts, and many compared him with NBA players.

Fans react as 2027 prospect Cayden Daughtry puts on shooting clinic (Image via Instagram @ote)

"No hes more Trae Young. Not Steph Curry," a fan said.

Ad

Another compared him with the 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony:

"Game look more like Melo to me."

More fans jumped into the fray:

"Calling this kid Curry right now is beyond insulting. Steph Curry is a 1 of 1 . Often imitated but Never Duplicated," commented a fan.

"Bro been that, I think he only a sophomore too 😂," another said.

"Knowing damn well cuz ain make ts in the last slide 😂," added a fan.

Ad

"Calm down.. he is a jr rn.. has got plenty to improve plenty to work on plenty to lean but u gotta admit this range is stupid good, I mean how often have u seen kids shoot this consistently from long range and most of them were contested too."

Another fan compared him to the 2022 NBA Champion Jordan Poole:

Ad

"I would say a new Jordan Poole."

How many offers does Cayden Daughtry have?

The Class of 2027 recruit has received offers from the Florida State Seminoles, Arizona State Sun Devils and Mississippi State Bulldogs, according to On3. However, Cayden Daughtry has not taken any visits so far.

Daughtry, who ranks fourth in the point guard position and third in Florida, averaged 16.7 points, 3.6 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 0.2 blocks per game in 22 games last season for his high school.

Furthermore, he also led the Eagles to a 22-1 record and the state title in his sophomore season. He still has two years to decide on his collegiate career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here