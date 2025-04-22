  • home icon
  "He's won at every level of basketball": Mark Pope gives his verdict on Kentucky's newest signing Denzel Aberdeen

“He’s won at every level of basketball”: Mark Pope gives his verdict on Kentucky’s newest signing Denzel Aberdeen

By Babatunde Kolawole
Modified Apr 22, 2025 20:40 GMT
Mark Pope gives his verdict on Kentucky's newest signing Denzel Aberdeen. Credit: Imagn
Mark Pope gives his verdict on Kentucky’s newest signing Denzel Aberdeen (image credit: IMAGN)

Kentucky successfully picked up former Florida guard Denzel Aberdeen from the transfer portal, a move that has Wildcats coach Mark Pope excited.

To the shock of many on Friday, Aberdeen entered the transfer portal just weeks after celebrating the national title with Florida. The guard was with the Gators from his freshman to his junior years, but has opted for a new challenge.

A three-star recruit in 2022, Aberdeen was the only player who stuck with the program when Mike White left and Todd Golden took over.

On Tuesday, Kentucky announced Aberdeen’s commitment for the 2025-26 season. A move coach Pope has praised, while pointing out the player's qualities.

“Denzel is a winner, in every sense of the word,” Pope said on Tuesday, via UK News. “He has won at every level of basketball and that’s all that he talks about. Zel is a great young man who works for everything he earns. He’s a three-level scorer and a rangy defender who has tremendous length.”
Aberdeen recorded 7.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game last season. He played 39 times, starting five games, and averaged 19.7 minutes per game.

During the national championship game against Houston, Aberdeen scored seven points in 18 minutes.

He was expected to become a starter for the Gators next season, but he has decided to challenge himself in a stacked Kentucky team — a move some college basketball experts consider money-driven.

Denzel Aberdeen becomes Mark Pope’s fifth transfer pickup

Syndication: Mark Pope - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Mark Pope - Source: Imagn

Mark Pope took over the Wildcats' role ahead of last season, and took them to the Sweet 16 with a 24-12 (10-8 Southeastern Conference) overall record. He has since moved swiftly to bolster his team for a bigger challenge next season.

Aberdeen was the fifth pickup for Kentucky from the transfer portal this offseason.

The Wildcats already got Pittsburgh’s Jaland Lowe, Alabama’s Mouhamed Dioubate, Arizona’s Jayden Quaintance and Tulane’s Kam Williams for the 2025-26 season.

Babatunde Kolawole

Babatunde Kolawole

Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field

