"He's not wrong at all": Fans have mixed reactions as Tom Izzo calls America "soft"

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo made a head-turning reaction following the win over Oregon on Feb. 7. The 86-74 win went under the radar after Izzo took a shot at America, saying it has become "soft" after the game.

“You play good. You play more. You play real good. You start, you don't play good. You work your way back in the American way," Izzo said. "Except America has gone soft. But that is the American way. That's the way it works. And so I apologize to nobody for that.”

An X user uploaded the postgame clip of the interview after the Spartans defeated No. 12 Michigan 75-62 on Friday night. The win put the Spartans at the top of the Big Ten with a 13-3 record and 22-5 overall.

Izzo's unexpected way of promoting hard work had fans divided in their opinions toward the reaction.

"This is the way - you earn it 💯," one fan commented.

"I agree with Coach Izzo! However, coaches don’t play the better player because he doesn’t like them. Coaches play the same player because they don’t want to get out of their comfort zone or they want their child to play over another. Bottom line though, life is not fair!" another fan said.

"He's not wrong at all," one fan wrote.

"It’s great to see men finding their balls again and telling the truth," another wrote.

However, some took a jibe at Izzo.

"Another fake Big 10 tough guy," one fan added.

"This man refuses to change with the time lol," another wrote.

Tom Izzo's blunt response to Michigan player proposing to his girlfriend

Despite the loss on Thursday, Michigan forward Vlad Goldin proposed to his girlfriend on Friday night. The moment happened after the game on the court inside an empty Crisler Center arena.

When reporters asked Tom Izzo about the rival player stepping up in relationship status, the Spartans coach had a blunt response.

“Spoiling the moment? What do you mean spoiling the moment?” Izzo said via On3. “It doesn’t bother me. I wish him and her all the luck in the world but no, that doesn’t work here. … I hope he has a great marriage and 70 years of togetherness, but right now, I’m just going to worry about winning a game.”

Tom Izzo and his No. 14 Michigan State will next face No. 20 Maryland on Wednesday.

