“He said, 'I thought I’d be carrying water'” - Former Kentucky HC John Calipari reveals Reed Sheppard’s low expectations from freshman year

Reed Sheppard was part of the last Kentucky Wildcats team John Calipari coached. For over fifteen years, Coach Cal coached 35 first-round picks in the NBA draft, including three No. 1 picks. Sheppard is a projected top-10 pick, something even the guard did not think was possible.

In an interview with CBS Sports, the ex-Kentucky coach spoke on Sheppard's freshman season last year and how the youngster didn't expect to star so soon for the Wildcats.

"I enjoyed coaching last year. I had a ball, but that was hard," Calipari said. "Then Reed Sheppard decides to become [SEC] Freshman of the Year. I asked him after the season, 'How much did you expect to play?' He said, 'Ah, I thought I'd be carrying water.' Did you expect to leave here after the season? He said, 'Coach, I expected to be here all four years.' "

In his 35 games with the Wildcats, Reed Sheppard started in five and averaged 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 2.5 steals. He shot 53.6% from the floor, including 52.1% from the three-point range.

Despite the disappointing season for Kentucky, Sheppard's performances shone through. He scored his career-high 32 points, five rebounds, seven assists, two blocks, and two steals in Kentucky’s 91-89 win over Mississippi State.

Besides the conference award, Reed Sheppard also won the National Association of Basketball Coaches National Freshman of the Year, USBWA Freshman of the Year and All-SEC Second Team member.

Reed Sheppard's journey from college to NBA's top pick

The Wildcats had a disappointing end to their 2023-24 season with an 80-76 loss to No. 14 Oakland in the first round of March Madness. Regardless of this, freshman Reed Sheppard shined through with his explosive performances.

The former four-star recruit chose to stay home and play for his father's alma mater. Jeff Sheppard was part of the 1996 NCAA championship-winning Kentucky squad.

Sheppard grew exponentially in his lone season with the Wildcats and caught the attention of scouts across the country with his explosive shooting, the creativity behind his moves on the court, and his defense skills.

Most mock drafts predict Sheppard to be picked in within the top 10 with some even calling him a lottery pick. ESPN's Jonathan Givony, who predicted him to be a No. 7 pick wrote:

“Sheppard entered the draft after receiving feedback indicating he has a very strong case to be a top-five pick, possibly even a top-three pick — an opportunity that is hard to pass on. He has some fans at the top of this draft, but the results of the lottery will help determine where he ultimately lands."

The 2024 NBA draft will be held on June 26 at Barclays Center and on June 27 at ESPN Seaport District Studios in New York. The broadcast for both days will be available on ESPN.

What do you think of Sheppard transitioning to the NBA? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Also read: Where could Reed Sheppard get drafted? Taking a look at the former Kentucky star's 2024 NBA draft stock