“He shoulda played football woulda went way further”: College hoops fans react as NFL Hall of Famer Edgerrin James’ son Jizzle James gets attention

College basketball fans have expressed varied reactions to the discovery that Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jizzle James is the son of NFL Hall of Famer Edgerrin James.

A College hoops fan posted about his shock when he discovered this on social media, and the Bleacher Report Hoops page made a post out of this on their Instagram page with the caption:

“Cincinnati sophomore Jizzle James is carving his own lane in the basketball world 💯 @marchmadnessmbb @brgridiron @jizzle.james (H/T X/BecksWelker)”.

This post received diverse responses; some fans were shocked by the discovery, while others were surprised that many were only learning about it.

A fan wrote:

“Aye and he be getting off too, he they best player,” expressing shock at finding out Jizzle is the son of the former NFL star Edgerrin James.

Fans react to finding out that James Jizzle is the son of NFL Hall of Famer Edgerrin James (Credits: IG/@br_hoops)

Another fan was more impressed by Jizzle’s name.

“Jizzle James is a dope name 💯,” he wrote.

However, a particular fan believed that if the Bearcats guard played in the NFL like his father, he would become a more prominent household name.

“He shoulda played football woulda went way further,” he replied under the post by the Bleacher Report Hoops page.

“You don’t know about Jizzle James??? #shrink,” another fan wrote, expressing his shock that several College hoops fans did not know who Jizzle was.

“U late! Dat boy been cookin!🔥”, wrote another fan that was familiar with the guard.

Jizzle James standing out despite Cincinnati’s fading NCAA tournament chances

The Bearcats lost to West Virginia (59-62) on Tuesday, a second straight loss which further dented their chances of qualifying for the NCAA tournament.

Despite the defeat, Jizzle James stood out with three rebounds and three assists to score 13 points - a joint team-high with Day-Day Thomas (two rebounds, two assists, 13 points).

Jizzle has consistently been among the top-scoring performers this season, averaging 12.2 points per game and a team-high 3.8 assists per game.

Cincinnati (15-11, 5-10 Big 12) will welcome TCU (15-11, 8-7 Big 12) to Fifth Third Arena this Saturday, hoping to end their two-game skid.

