"He sort of got the vibe": Tyrese Proctor reveals the moment Cooper Flagg proved to be "legit" for the Duke

Duke guard Tyrese Proctor knew early on that his teammate, freshman forward Cooper Flagg was headed for the top, and Proctor has revealed when he confirmed that he was "legit".

Both players sat down for an interview with the ACC network on Saturday and Proctor analyzed what makes Flagg great and revealed the moment he knew Flagg "got the vibe."

“I think in the summer workouts, he had a couple of the backboard dunks midplay and you could see he got the vibe," Proctor said. "He was legit. He has always been a team-first player. But the coach and us want him to be more selfish because it is the right thing for the team, it is going to open up so much for everyone else.”

Flagg has had a phenomenal junior year with the Blue Devils and is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft.

He has also been tipped by several industry analysts to win the National Player of the Year award this season, with averages of 19.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, while shooting 49.7% from the field.

Flagg is spoiled with options for next season, as he has to choose between what many have predicted to be one of the best NIL deals to stay in college basketball for another year or accept one of several rookie offers coming his way from the NBA.

Charlotte Hornets looking to make a late run to land Flagg in NBA draft

With the season drawing to a close across the NBA and NCAA, the focus is shifting toward who will land the best talents in the draft that is scheduled for June 26.

The Charlotte Hornets, who are on a nine-game losing streak, have been in and around the bottom of the NBA standings.

If the Hornets end the season this way, they will likely be in pole position to land the No. 1 pick, leaving them with a good chance of having Flagg.

Charlotte has a 14% chance of landing the first overall pick, per Tankathon.

