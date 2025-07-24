"He was trying to give me that side of basketball": AJ Dybantsa reveals what he learnt from meeting basketball great Kevin Garnett

AJ Dybantsa was back in Provo this week to prep for his freshman year at BYU after an active summer, which included flying to Switzerland to play for the USA in the FIBA U19 World Cup. Dybantsa was in Las Vegas last week, where he attended the NBA Summer League and also caught up with NBA legend Kevin Garnett.The young phenom talked about his conversation with his idol, Garnett, during his appearance on &quot;BYU Sports Nation&quot; with hosts Spencer Linton and Dave McCann on Monday. McCann asked Dybantsa what he learned from Garnett during their brief encounter.&quot;He's crazy,&quot; Dybantsa replied (TS- 6:52). &quot;He got a head of his own. He gave me great advice, just telling me about the mental part of the game. Obviously he wasn’t the most skilled player at all times, so he tried to use the mental part to his (advantage), and clearly it worked, so he was trying to give me that side of the basketball.&quot;Here's a video of AJ Dybantsa meeting with Garnett, shared by the NBA on X (formerly Twitter):Garnett played in the NBA for over two decades and was known for his ferocious mentality on the court. He was a 15-time All-Star and also won the championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008.AJ Dybantsa wins Most Valuable Player at the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup AJ Dybantsa suited up for Team USA at the U19 World Cup. He played a key role for the United States at the tournament, averaging 14.3 points and 4.1 rebounds in seven games.Dybantsa recorded 11 points and six rebounds in the gold-medal game against Germany, which Team USA won dominantly, 109-76. He was named MVP of the tournament for his performance.The United States was comfortably winning against their opponents with a huge margin until they met Canada in the quarter finals, which gave them a tough fight.&quot;The first three or four games, we were winning by 30-plus,&quot; Dybantsa talked about the victory against Canada, via BYUSN, &quot;so we definitely needed a tougher game under our belt, and with the team we had, we knew ... it was going to be very hard to lose. So we just took that into account, and we just played hard, played together.&quot;AJ Dybantsa put on his best show against Canada as he led the team with 22 points and four rebounds to secure a 108-102 victory and a place in the semis.