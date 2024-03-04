"He wants more than just that jersey": Travis Scott's special request to Caitlin Clark draws NSFW reactions from fans

Caitlin Clark was able to break Pete Maravich's all-time NCAA scoring record, which stood for over 50 years, on Sunday as she finished with 35 points while shooting 10-26 from the field, 6-17 from three-point range and 9-10 from the free-throw line. She added six rebounds, nine assists and three steals as she led the No.6-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes to a 93-83 victory over the No.2-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes.

Rapper Travis Scott took to Twitter during the record-breaking performance, stating:

"Might need that #22 jersey tonight!!!!!"

Travis Scott's tweet on Caitlin Clark:

Sportscenter shared the post:

"Travis Scott is a certified Caitlin Clark fan 💛"

Sportscenter's post:

Fans had a mixed reaction to Scott wanting Clark's jersey. @suryasparrowOF alleged that her jersey may not be the only thing he wants:

"he wants more than just that jersey"

@ppp1194 claimed that he may be looking to build his memorabilia collection:

"Bro on a memorabilia mission"

@RyanJon87217700 believes that the jersey will be headed elsewhere:

"That’s going to the HOF!"

@SoulOfSnowa cast doubt that Clark would give Scott her jersey:

"He funny as hell thinking she gonna give him her jersey"

@Chicken_DinnerR suggested that the ten-time Grammy nominee was paid to attend the game:

"I wonder how much he got paid to be there"

@BayoCTID claimed that nobody cares about the record-breaking performance:

"look around, you'd easily find out that no one cares"

@Bobbybobsnyc praised Clark for the special moment in her career:

"Caitlin is badassssss"

@delbeezee offered similar praise:

"She’s a baller for sure"

Caitlin Clark declares for 2024 WNBA Draft

There had been plenty of speculation as to whether Caitlin Clark would enter the 2024 WNBA Draft or take advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted to college athletes who played in the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Clark announced her decision on Thursday, as she tweeted:

"While this season is far from over and we have a lot more goals to achieve, it will be my last one at Iowa. I am excited to be entering the 2024 WNBA Draft. It is impossible to fully express my gratitude to everyone who has supported me during my time at Iowa.

"[My] teammates, who made the last four years the best; my coaches, trainers, and staff who always let me be; Hawkeye fans who filled Carver every night; and everyone who came out to support us across the country, especially the young kids. Most importantly, none of this would have been possible without my family and friends who have been my side through it all. Because of all of you, my dreams came true."

Caitlin Clark's announcement:

She is projected to be selected first overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft after a college career that will likely end with four All-American selections, two Naismith College Player of the Year awards and countless records. Clark entered play on Sunday averaging 28.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field, 38.3% from three-point range and 85.6% from the free-throw line during her four-year college career.