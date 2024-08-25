"Headlines would probably be me vs you": UConn star Paige Bueckers on her potential matchup against LSU's Flau'jae Johnson in 2025 March Madness

Paige Bueckers and Flau'jae Johnson have never faced off against each other in a college basketball game. However, that could change in the upcoming season. In preparation for it, the two guards predicted the reactions during Friday's episode of 'Best of Both Worlds with Flau'jae' podcast.

"I think it would be very entertaining like both sides," Bueckers said. "I love Mikaylah Williams' game. I love her game, I wanted her to come to UConn but obviously, ... I think it'll be yeah entertaining. I'm sure the headlines would probably be me versus you but a whole lot of talent on the floor," she added.

Paige Bueckers and Flau'jae Johnson's friendship began during the WNBA All-Star Weekend and has since grown deeper as they have spent time with each other leading a team of high schoolers.

Several moments from their practice sessions have gone viral, with one particular incident where Johnson was completely shocked by Bueckers' shooting skills.

In the upcoming season, Paige Bueckers will fight for her last chance at winning an NCAA championship with UConn. Meanwhile, Johnson will lead the Tigers to bring back the title they won in 2023.

Paige Bueckers explains her game in one word

Paige Bueckers and Flau'jae Johnson have different playing styles. The LSU guard asked her UConn friend to explain her game in just a word. Bueckers said:

"I think efficient. Just like in my movements in my shots, I try to only take great shots. I try to take care of the ball extremely well, hate turnovers. And just in my movements, I try to have no wasted movements. Everything I do is for a purpose, offensively, defensively and make sure that everything I do on the court translates to winning"

In her junior season with the Huskies, Bueckers averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.4 blocks. She made 53.0% of her shots from the floor, including 41.6% from the three-point range and 83.4% from the free-throw line.

After battling with back-to-back injuries in the last two offseasons, Paige Bueckers enjoyed her first healthy time off this summer. She used this time to train with multiple trainers, including Chris Brickley.

This training will also help her when she moves to the WNBA, as the pace and style are much different when compared to the NCAA.

