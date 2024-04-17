Austin Reaves believes Cooper Flagg should be the 12th man on Team USA's roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Team USA announced 11 guys for the roster, leaving the final spot open. The 12th man on the team likely won't play all that much, so Rivers, who has a net worth of $23 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), believes the final roster spot should go to Flagg.

Flagg was the top high school recruit and will play at Duke next season. Rivers believes Team USA needs to give someone experience at the Olympics, which will benefit Flagg in the long run.

"Grab Cooper Flagg, hell, make him the 12th guy," Rivers said on NBA Today. "The experience it would give him. You're talking about grooming players for tomorrow and what that experience would do for these young talented players, especially in a draft class where you don't have a lot of star power.

"Throw the biggest star in there, throw Cooper Flagg in there, it makes sense. Grant Hill is a Dukie, get it done."

Although Rivers thinks Flagg should get the last spot, it does seem unlikely that Team USA would pick him over All-Star NBA players.

Who was named to Team USA's Olympic team?

The United States has announced the first 11 members of the 2024 Summer Olympic roster.

The 11 men announced for the roster are: LeBron James (Lakers), Steph Curry (Warriors), Kevin Durant (Suns), Joel Embiid (76ers), Anthony Davis (Lakers), Devin Booker (Suns), Anthony Edwards (Timberwolves), Jayson Tatum (Celtics), Jrue Holiday (Celtics), Bam Adebayo (Heat) and Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers).

"We're giving ourselves a chance to win with the talent we have," Hill said on NBC's "Today" show, via ESPN. "It'll be exciting. It'll be tough. It won't be easy. We have great respect for all the other teams. But certainly, this is going to be an iconic roster."

According to ESPN, the final roster spot is likely to go to LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard.

Training camp and exhibition games in Las Vegas are planned for July. The 2024 Olympic Games are scheduled between July 26 and August 11 in Paris, France.

