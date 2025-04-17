“Her and Dame Dolla gotta do one together”: Fans react as $1.5 million NIL-valued Flau’jae Johnson impresses on stage at BossMan Dlow’s show

LSU women's basketball star, Flau'jae Johnson, had fans excited about her performance at BossMan Dlow's show following her decision to waive the 2025 WNBA draft. Johnson, who is one of the most popular faces in the college basketball world, kicked off her show last Sunday in Boston.

A video of the LSU star's performance during the show was posted on Instagram by Overtime on Thursday. In the video, Johnson, who has Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals valued at $1.5 million per On3, was filmed rapping effortlessly without any accompanying instruments, which elicited cheers from the crowd.

"THE MIC WAS ON TOO 🔥👏👏," the video was captioned.

Fans shared their reactions in the comment section, expressing how impressed they were with her performance.

"Breath control 😮‍💨🤌🏾," a fan wrote.

"This is unheard of. 4 can spit too my family loves her music and she is an all around great player. Her and Dame Dolla gotta do one together🎤," another fan wrote.

"My girl so tuff 🔥🔥🔥🔥," a fan commented.

"🔥but not get into J’s tho 💨," another fan commented.

Fans react to Flau'jae Johnson's performance at BossMan Dlow’s show on IG. Image via @overtimewbb

Here are more comments by fans on Johnson's performance.

"Im ur #1 fan! Too real," a fan wrote.

"🔥🔥🔥🔥😮," another fan wrote.

"She did that 🔥🔥," a fan commented.

"🔥🔥🔥," another fan commented.

Flau'jae Johnson joins the "DLow Curry Tour" following 2025 WNBA waiver

Flau'jae Johnson did not declare for the 2025 WNBA draft despite being projected as one of the top picks. However, she is making waves in the music industry. Following the draft, which took place in New York on Monday, Johnson announced her decision to perform at the "DLow Curry Tour" with rapper BossMan DLow.

"Alright y'all, the moment you've all been waiting for," Johnson said on Instagram. "First, I want to thank my fans. I want to thank everybody who's been supporting me for the longest. With that being said, I will be entering my name into the lineup for BossMan DLow's new tour. Flau'jae, I'm going on tour. We in Boston tonight. Pull up on me."

Johnson also announced she would be performing in four shows: Boston (April 13), Toronto (April 15), Denver (April 19), and Jacksonville (April 26). The LSU star has been making waves with her music, despite still playing basketball. Signed to Jay-Z's Roc Nation, her best-known song is 2024's "Came Out A Beast," which featured superstar rapper Lil Wayne.

