The first round of the 2024 Women's NCAA Division I Tournament saw little to no drama. With every underdog, except Middle Tennessee tasting defeat, the focus, instead, shifted to Caitlin Clark.

In a sensational performance, Clark dropped a near triple-double, posting 27 points, along with 10 assists and eight rebounds, as the Iowa Hawkeyes dominated the Holy Cross Crusaders in a 91-65 victory.

Instead of her performance, fans took notice of her on-court antics during the contest, with the commentary generally unfavorable all over Twitter. One user made a compilation of all of her unfavorable mannerisms.

Expand Tweet

Another fan said her attitude overshadowed her talent.

"She has so much talent, but her entitled attitude is so bad. She gets mad at refs when she flips and doesn't get a foul called"

Expand Tweet

The commenter would go on to claim that Caitlin Clark "continues to embarrass herself." The commenter called on her dad, who was in the crowd for the match, to take some action against her.

"Her dad needs to jack her up after this game. She can hold every record and continues to embarrass herself on a national stage. The epitome of attitude overshadowing talent"

Expand Tweet

Another fan chimed in with a similar mindset, stating that Clark's quick rise to the top of women's college basketball was the reason for her attitude.

"Sad. She's got a lot of potential, such a good player, and seems like a good kid...but at some point, if you grow so quickly and get famous pretty fast, it can sometimes get to your head. You think you are invincible. I hope she changes her attitude a bit."

Expand Tweet

Others joined the train, claiming that her constant complaining was a "very bad look" on her part or that the behavior was reminiscent of a "toddler."

"She didn't help herself today...the whining was a very bad look."

Expand Tweet

"And this is what nobody wants to talk about!!!!! Out there like a damn toddler throwing tantrums."

Expand Tweet

Another fan had a similar idea to the "toddler" one, especially due to her complaints about her dad watching from the crowd.

"Talking to her dad in the crowd? What is she. 12?"

Expand Tweet

One fan even claimed that there was a bias for her. According to this fan, other hoopers would have been given a stricter punishment for similar actions, but Caitlin, whose NIL value has now reached $3.1 million, according to on3, was getting away with it.

"Crazy part is half the stuff she did, others would have gotten a technical foul but I guess she’s the exception"

Expand Tweet

Other fans joined in with similar opinions, with the referees' lack of action against her a constant source of wonder for them.

" The official can put a stock to that by giving her a T at any moment. No idea why these guys allow themselves to be walked on like that."

Expand Tweet

Some people were on her side, however. To them, the situation was reminiscent of every great basketball player, as they cited the likes of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James, who had similar instances due to constantly being on "edge."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

How did Caitlin Clark's dad take to her complaining?

During the game, Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes were in control for most of the night in a 91-65 rout. That didn't stop her from complaining to the officials and her dad. But Brent wasn't having any of it.

The cameras caught him as he appeared to be mouthing "Stop" at his daughter and her antics. Later on, CBS reporter Brad Crawford even claimed that the all-time leader in college basketball point's father said, "Take her out, my gosh" after she had committed her sixth turnover due to an offensive foul.

When does Caitlin Clark play next?

Thanks to the relatively comfortable victory, Iowa Hawkeyes, who are the overwhelming favorites, are moving on to the second round. On Day 2 of Round 2 in the 2024 Women's March Madness, they will face off against the 8th-seeded West Virginia team.

Caitlin Clark for the Iowa Hawkeyes

Streaming on ESPN, the game will begin at 8 p.m. ET, as Iowa enters the game as a 16.5-point favorite. Do you think the West Virginia Mountaineers can cause an upset? Let us know in the comments below.