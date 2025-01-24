“Her fits are sustainable because she has the funds to do so”: Hoops analyst compares Dawn Staley’s style with Kim Mulkey’s boldness

The rivalry between Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks and Kim Mulkey's LSU Tigers has become one of the most electrifying in women’s college basketball. While the competition on the court is fierce, it’s not just the games that have made headlines—both coaches have become style icons in their own right.

Their fashion choices have sparked attention and comparison, as they each have developed a distinct, eye-catching sense of style. ESPNW’s Instagram page recently shared a post asking:

"Whose closet would you rather borrow from? Kim Mulkey or Dawn Staley?"

Hoops analyst Arielle (Ari) Chambers shared her thoughts on both the coaches' fashion sense. On Mulkey, she said:

"Kim Mulkey actually told me that she does not like the attention to go to her fashion, which is bizarre because the outlandish fashion she always wears. They draw attention. They do draw attention."

Chambers also offered insight into Staley’s fashion choices, noting:

"But Dawn, the wealth is speaking for itself. We found a contract extension and honestly, her drip is sustainable because she has the funds to do so."

With the financial backing that comes with her contract extensions, Staley’s style has been recognized for being sleek. Both coaches have garnered attention for their distinctive wardrobes.

Ahead of their latest matchup, Dawn Staley spoke to the SEC Network on Thursday to discuss the ongoing rivalry with LSU. Reflecting on the importance of the rivalry, Staley commented:

"I think it’s so very good for our game that people are very interested in this rivalry. We’re fortunate but unfortunate College GameDay isn’t going to be here, but I’m sure the people that are going to pack Colonial Life Arena at 5 p.m. on Friday are going to get a treat. They’re going to get their money’s worth."

South Carolina has maintained dominance in the matchup, winning 16 consecutive games against LSU. One of the most notable contests occurred last year in the SEC Tournament Championship Game. That's where the Gamecocks secured a 79-72 victory in a game that was marred by a late brawl.

Dawn Staley and Kim Mulkey's coaching giants

The Gamecocks triumphed in 2024, finishing the season undefeated and claiming the national championship, while LSU took home the title in 2023. South Carolina also won the national championship in 2022, cementing their place as a powerhouse in women’s college basketball.

This season, both programs are once again contenders. South Carolina is currently ranked No. 2 in the nation with an 18-1 record, while LSU remains perfect at 20-0 and is ranked No. 5.

These two teams will face off in Colonial Life Arena in a highly anticipated game that was initially scheduled for Thursday, with ESPN’s College GameDay set to broadcast live from Columbia.

However, due to a snowstorm impacting LSU’s travel schedule, the game was pushed back to 5 p.m. on Friday. While the change in the game’s timing means College GameDay will no longer be in attendance, the excitement surrounding the matchup remains high.

As of now, South Carolina has been dominant in the series against LSU, with the Gamecocks winning the last 16 meetings. However, LSU still leads the all-time series 22-20.

South Carolina’s winning streak over the Tigers stretches back to January 12, 2012, but the Gamecocks’ success in these years has been in stark contrast to their earlier struggles against LSU. From 1992 to 2011, South Carolina won only four times against LSU, including enduring a 14-game losing streak from 1998 to 2010.

Dawn Staley has been highly successful against LSU in her career, holding a 5-2 record over Kim Mulkey. Staley has dominated the rivalry since Mulkey arrived at LSU in 2021.

However, Mulkey’s success at Baylor against Staley’s South Carolina teams is well-documented. Mulkey coached Baylor for 21 years before taking the LSU job, and during that time, she was able to consistently outplay Staley’s Gamecocks.

One of the most significant victories came on December 2, 2018, when Mulkey’s Baylor squad defeated South Carolina 94-69. Later that season, Mulkey led Baylor to another win over South Carolina in the NCAA Tournament, with the Bears winning 93-68.

Staley did not defeat Mulkey and Baylor until November 30, 2019, when South Carolina earned a 74-59 victory. Since then, the Gamecocks have been on a four-game winning streak against Mulkey’s teams, with South Carolina’s dominance continuing in the present day.

