"Here for whatever you need": John Calipari "can't wait to work with" Arkansas WBB's newest coach Kelsi Musick

John Calipari congratulated Kelsi Musick on her appointment as the Arkansas women's basketball coach. Calipari, who is in the thick of March Madness, posted a short tweet on his X account on Friday welcoming the former Oral Roberts coach.

"Getting ready for tomorrow but had to welcome Coach Musick to Bud Walton. Can’t wait to work with you, Coach! Here for whatever you need," Calipari tweeted.

The Razorbacks women's basketball team finished 13 in the SEC this season with a 10-22 overall record. Former Arkansas coach Mike Neighbors, who was hired in 2017, resigned from his position earlier this month after consecutive disappointing seasons. The women's team's last appearance in the NCAA Tournament was in 2022 and they exited in the first round.

Kelsi Musick has signed a five-year deal worth $600,000 a season. During her final two seasons with the Golden Eagles, Musick led them to back-to-back postseason appearances. They finished this season with a 24-9 overall record.

In a statement, Hunter Yurachek, Arkansas' athletic director and vice chancellor said:

"As I spoke to Kelsi and people associated with her, I was impressed by her work ethic, enthusiasm and her ability to maximize resources in building winning programs at each of her coaching stops.

"She has proven to be a great relationship builder and communicator throughout her career to the benefit of her teams and student-athletes on and off the court. Having grown up and coached in Oklahoma, she has a familiarity with our area that will help her quickly connect with our state and fan base."

John Calipari's Arkansas advance to Sweet 16

John Calipari broke his postseason curse as he led the Arkansas Razorbacks to Sweet 16. In his final three seasons with Kentucky, the team exited the NCAA Tournament within the first two rounds, losing to lower-seeded teams.

This time around, Calipari and his team finally passed the second round after they defeated Rick Pitino's No. 2 seed St. John's Red Storm 75-66 on Saturday. In the first round, the Razorbacks upset Kansas 79-72.

"I told them, 'This is as rewarding as a year I've had, based on how far we've come,'" Coach Cal said after the win (via ESPN). "Rick did a good job with his team all year. If they made a few shots, they probably beat us."

After this, John Calipari's Arkansas will fight for its spot in the Elite Eight, taking on No. 3 seed Texas Tech on Thursday.

