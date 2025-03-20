High Point vs. Purdue Box Score, stats, game summary and more ft. Trey Kaufman-Renn

No. 4 seed Purdue was able to take care of business and advance in the NCAA Tournament over a plucky No. 13 seed High Point in Providence, Rhode Island by a 75-63 margin. Purdue will now face the winner of today's Clemson vs. McNeese State game. That matchup will take place on Saturday.

High Point vs. Purdue Box Score

High Point

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN K. Giffa 8 3 3 1 0 1 2 26 C. Johnston 3 1 3 2 0 0 3 23 D. Williams 12 0 3 0 0 1 3 23 K. Hamilton 2 1 0 1 0 1 5 16 J. Bodo Bodo 8 6 1 0 2 0 2 29 T. Anderson 3 0 0 0 0 3 1 9 T. Beham 11 3 0 0 0 0 2 28 S. Hildebrandt 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 A. Thiam 6 0 0 0 0 1 0 10 J. Ibukunoluwa 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 B. Pettiford 5 5 3 0 0 1 0 23

Purdue

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN CJ Cox 2 3 0 1 0 0 0 14 C. Furst 2 2 0 0 0 1 1 9 F. Loyer 8 1 2 0 0 1 0 33 B. Smith 20 3 6 2 0 3 1 40 T. Kaufman-Renn 21 8 0 0 0 0 3 29 M. Colvin 4 2 2 1 0 0 1 18 C. Heide 11 10 0 0 0 1 3 31 G. Harris 3 8 0 0 0 1 2 14 W. Berg 4 2 0 0 0 0 2 10

High Point vs. Purdue Game Summary

High Point played well early, claiming an 8-5 lead on a D'maurian Williams 3-pointer with 17:21 left in the first half. Purdue did slowly take control, although High Point pulled within 29-25 on a Williams layup with 4:47 left in the half.

But Purdue scored the next six points, all in the paint, to extend its edge to 10 points. Purdue led 37-27 at the half, thanks in part to a last-second Will Berg tip-in.

The lead see-sawed back and forth throughout the second half. Purdue would push the advantage back to 10 and then High Point would answer. The Panthers pulled within 59-56 on a Justlin Bodo Bodo dunk with 7:47 to play. But Purdue's offense was sharper down the stretch and the Boilermakers claimed the win.

Purdue was led by Trey Kaufman-Renn, who had 21 points and eight rebounds. Point guard Braden Smith added 20 points and six assists. Camden Heide added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Purdue grabbed 19 offensive rebounds in the game, resulting in 20 second-chance points.

High Point was led by D'Maurain Williams's 12 points, which included a pair of 3-pointers. The Panthers also beneffited from reserve Trae Benham's 11 points, which included three 3-pointers.

Purdue will face the winner of Clemson and McNeese State on Saturday. If form holds in the region, the winner of that game is likely to get a Sweet 16 shot at top seed Houston.

