“His toughness and game experience will fit in well”: UConn’s Dan Hurley optimistic after Alec Millender’s acquisition

After two seasons where they won the national championship, coach Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies took a step back this past year. They qualified for March Madness but were eliminated in the second round, ending an impressive run for the previous two seasons.

Ad

Heading into the 2025-26 season, Dan Hurley and his Huskies will be trying to improve after their down year. To support that effort, Hurley added a trio of new players: Jacob Ross, Dwayne Koroma and Alec Millender. Hurley was quoted by Storrs Central, speaking about his optimism for Millender next season.

"Alec is a guard that has played in a ton of games and has consistently leveled up," Hurley said. "He can score, distribute and has turned into an excellent outside shooter. His toughness and game experience will fit in well with our program and we're excited about what he can bring."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Alec Millender has a great story of perseverance and dedication. He started his career as a Division II player and did not reach the Division I level until his fifth college season last year. Despite his long journey, he performed well after transferring to the IU Indianapolis Jaguars. Last year, he averaged 8.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

Now, Millender is getting the opportunity to play for a team that will likely compete in March Madness next season.

Ad

Alec Millender will try to help Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies, along with their impressive recruiting class

It will be interesting to see how Alec Millender will be used next season by coach Dan Hurley. While he performed well in Indianapolis last season, playing at UConn will be a step up in competition. Additionally, the competition for playing time will be stiff next season. Part of the reason for that is UConn's impressive 2025 recruiting class.

Ad

ESPN posted its final rankings for the 2025 recruiting class on Monday and had the Huskies land in the fifth slot. Their group is led by five-star Braylon Mullins, who is the No. 17-ranked player in his class, according to ESPN. Additionally, they have three four-star recruits: Eric Reibe, Jacob Ross and Jacob Furphy.

Their class could have been even better, but Darius Adams recommitted after the Huskies added Silas Demary Jr. and Malachi Smith in the transfer portal. Regardless, it is still an impressive class and should make it a big competition for playing time in the fall.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here