"Hitting the portal hard" "Would be the best starting 5 in the game": Fans react as Dawn Staley's South Carolina reportedly hosts SEC star

South Carolina has lost a number of players from the team that reached the 2025 NCAA Tournament championship game, and head coach Dawn Staley seems to be wasting no time in trying to replace them.

The Gamecocks lost three players to eligibility, with the trio of Bree Hall, Sania Feagin, and Te-Hina Paopao, all stepping into the WNBA after exhausting their college eligibility.

They have also dealt with transfer losses after Sakima Walker and MiLaysia Fulwiley announced their intention to enter the portal.

However, coach Staley has wasted no time in finding adequate replacements, with former Florida State guard Ta’Niya Latson already committing to the Gamecocks for next season. Agot Makeer and Ayla McDowell have also committed to the three-time national champions right from high school and will become freshmen in the new season.

However, Staley is not done yet, as it was just reported that former Mississippi State star Madina Okot is on a visit to the school.

On3’s Talia Goodman posted the news on her X page, drawing reactions from college hoops fans who see this as a major win if the Gamecocks can get it done.

Fans flooded the comments with their reactions.

“Dawn hitting the portal hard! Good to know,” a user wrote

"Raven, Latson, Chloe, Joyce and Okot would be the best starting 5 in the game. We need Okot and we want Kneepkens too," another fan wrote.

“Scary hours if they land this birdie,” another user wrote

“Next season, Dawn Staley’s returning to March Madness like Return of the Jedi,” someone else wrote

“South Carolina 6’3+ women who can hoop,” a user wrote

“Commit to SC and let’s get a Chip,” a fan wrote

Okot averaged 11.3 points and 9.6 rebounds per game in 2024-25. Pairing the 6-foot-6 center with Latson, who was the nation’s top scorer with a 25.2 points average, is likely going to move South Carolina up in the transfer portal rankings, where they currently rank third.

South Carolina hires new assistant coach

The Gamecocks announced the hiring of former University of Southern California assistant coach Wendale Farrow on Friday.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: New South Carolina assistant coach Wendale Farrow during USC at Purdue - Source: Getty

Farrow, who was assistant coach at USC for four years, comes in as a replacement for former assistant, Winston Grady, who left to take up the head coaching role at Grand Canyon University.

Farrow arrives with a decade-long coaching experience across several conferences.

