"Holy cow, 55 points can't believe it": College hoops fans go wild as Vanderbilt's Mikayla Blakes breaks NCAA freshman scoring record

Vanderbilt Commodores guard Mikalya Blakes just had her best game of the 2024-2025 season on Sunday, breaking her own scoring record. The freshman scored 55 points on 15-for-28 shooting with 23 free throws made along with five rebounds, five assists and three steals. Blakes played 45 minutes as the Commodores took the 99-88 win over Auburn in overtime.

The guard previously dropped 53 points in January in a 99-86 triumph over the Florida Gators. With the new score, Mikayla Blakes holds the record for the most points ever scored by an NCAA Division I freshman.

After her record-breaking, exhilarating performance, fans and spectators alike have gone into a frenzy with Blakes' dominating display that solidified her case as one of the best rookies of the 2024-2025 season. They took to X to share their thoughts on the guard.

"Holy cow, 55 points can’t believe it," one user expressed.

"What do you do when a freshman walks into the gym and casually drops 55 on your squad? You just accept your fate, shake hands, and hope you never have to guard her again," another shared.

"That was an impressive run, Mikayla! DAMN!," another user exclaimed.

Meanwhile, some fans and spectators are already calling on the immense potential Blakes possesses, as she could become a college basketball great once it's all said and done.

"Vanderbilt’s Mikayla Blakes just broke the D1 freshman record with 55 POINTS - She's not just playing the game, she's rewriting its damn history," one user said.

"Freshman? Nah, she’s playing like a Hall of Famer already," a user wrote.

"MIKAYLA BLAKES for MVP," another user posted with a trophy emoji.

Mikayla Blakes says this is one of her best games ever but was overshadowed by one little detail

In the post-game interview with the SEC Network, Mikayla Blakes agreed with the discussion of her 55-point explosion being one of her best games ever. However, she believes there is still a lot of work to do given that she missed one crucial free throw down the stretch that could've had her a perfect 24-for-24.

"Definitely one of the games but, I'm still on myself for missing that last free throw. My coaches are too," Blakes shared. (1:40)

As a freshman, Mikayla Blakes is averaging a team-high 21.8 points, 3.3 boards, 3.0 dimes and 2.5 swipes per game.

The Vanderbilt Commodores are now perfect in Southeastern Conference play with a 6-6 record (19-7 overall). Blakes and her team return to action on Thursday when they take on the Oklahoma Sooners for another SEC game on the road.

