"Holy s**t!"; "March is looming": Fans go crazy after heartbreak at the buzzer for Rutgers with a Nimari Burnett heave for Michigan 

Michigan Wolverines guard Nimari Burnett was the star of the show as the Wolverines mounted an epic 84-82 comeback win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights that was crowned by a 3-pointer in the last seconds of the game. Burnett finished the game with 20 points, four rebounds and two assists.

During his postgame news conference, Burnett revealed his thoughts on the nail-biting win and his role in it.

"When the ball went through the net, that's when I knew," Nimari Burnett said. "At the same time, I told Danny before. I was like, 'If you see me and I'm open, pass it to me. I'm going to make it.' And God came through.

"The play was completely botched. That was not the play. The play was for Danny to lift up, get the catch and drive and make a play or skip to me in the wing corner area. And he drove and I lift up and was able to make a big time shot," he added.

College basketball fans on X/Twitter shared their reactions to Burnett's game-winner:

Michigan fans were quick to hype up Burnett in the comments:

"Nimari gonna be the big man on campus tomorrow," one fan wrote.

"Big time shot," another fan said.

"What are they feeding these kids throughout the state of Michigan?" one fan added.

Nimari Burnett gives Wolverines Big Ten chance

Nimari Burnett's epic 3-point game-winner means that the Michigan Wolverines (22-6, 14-3) moved back to No. 1 in the Big Ten standings tied with the Michigan State Spartans and still have a chance to win the Big Ten regular season title.

Michigan coach Dusty May was full of praise postgame for Burnett's all-round performance despite being ill.

”I’m extremely happy for Nimari,” May said. “He deserves to make that play. Give Danny Wolf credit for finding him. They were in a zone, and Nimari was the outlet on the weak side, and Danny found him. His day-to-day work, preparation, consistency is, in my opinion, the reason you make shots like that.

“We needed it, and for him to play like that down the stretch, was impressive. Because he’s been battling illness like half of college basketball right now. But I thought of his power and determination; he simplified his game. He was shot, faking, and driving. So, overall, I just thought Nimari played a really, really sound basketball game," he added.

(from 0:30 mark onwards)

Nimari Burnett is averaging 9.9 ppg on 48.4% shooting from the floor and 41.3% shooting from beyond the arc, 3.4 rpg and 1.5 apg this season.

