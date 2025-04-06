"Holy sh*t": NCAA hoops fans left stunned as Alijah Martin throws down thunderous dunk during Florida vs Auburn Final Four game

With the Florida Gators and Auburn Tigers trading haymakers during their Final Four matchup on Saturday, Florida guard Alijah Martin made a statement. With the Gators up 64-63 and over five minutes left to play in the game, the guard took a steal down to the other end and finished it off with a spectacular dunk.
With the high stakes of a spot in the National Championship Game on the line in a tense game, fans reacted to the thunderous jam on social media.
"Holy sh*t", a fan said.
"Bringing back DUNK CITYYYYY!!! By far one of the best posters I’ve seen in March Madness HOLY," another fan added.
"Best part might’ve been the way he landed. My goodness," a fan added.
"NAHHHH THIS GOT ME UP OUT MY SEAT!!!" another fan wrote.
Other fans compared the dunk to what some players have done, either in college or the pros. The dunk could be remembered as a key moment in the game, with the Gators extending the lead and their defense controlling the Tigers after that.
"Nate Robinson Jr." a fan wrote, referencing the diminutive three-time NBA Slam Dunk champion.
"Damn that’s an Ant type dunk," another fan reacted, alluding to Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards.
With Alijah Martin's help, Florida won the game 79-73 and will go on to face either the Duke Blue Devils or the Houston Cougars, who will face off later tonight at the Alamo Dome. The National Championship Game will be held on Monday night at the same venue.
Alijah Martin and Florida storm back to win after halftime deficit
The Auburn Tigers took a 46-38 lead into halftime, however, the Florida Gators came out firing after the half. Before the dunk, Alijah Martin capped off an 11-3 run to start the second half with a 3-pointer, pulling the Gators even at 49, while Walter Clayton added a layup to give Florida its first lead of the second half.
Alijah Martin's slam dunk also fired up the Gators crowd at the Alamo Dome. It may have also had an effect on his own team, as Florida would not trail the rest of the way en route to the 79-73 win.
While it was Clayton who once again led the offense with 34 points, Alijah Martin reached 17 points with the dunk closing in on the home stretch.
