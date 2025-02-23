"Hometown hero": Fans react as MiLaysia Fulwiley gifts Steph Curry brand shoes to South Carolina teammates for Valentine's Day

MiLaysia Fulwiley became her South Carolina teammates' special person as she gifted everyone custom gold Curry 12s for Valentine’s Day. Golden State Warriors veteran Stephen Curry's shoe brand shared the video of Fulwiley preparing the gift boxes and surprising the Gamecocks players.

A fan reposted the video from the Curry Brand's Instagram to X with the caption:

"This is too cute! MiLaysia Fulwiley gifted her @GamecockWBB teammates custom gold Curry 12’s for Valentine’s Day!"

Fans in the comments shared their thoughts on the gesture by the Gamecocks sophomore.

"Hometown hero! 🫡," one fan wrote referring to Fulwiley being a Columbia, South Carolina, native.

"That was so sweet," another fan wrote.

"Omg I’m not crying 😭 guys I swear!!!! Omg Lay is the sweetest ❤️❤️❤️❤️," a fan commented.

"Awh love that for this team they really family 🖤🤞🏿," a fan wrote

Some fans praised MiLaysia Fulwiley for showing her appreciation to her team.

"Now, this is beautiful from the heart.. sweet gift for the team,and joy you see on her face of her teams expression," one user wrote

"Everyone needs to wear them on championship night for that 4th Natty. 🤙🏿," a fan suggested

"I just love this young lady," another wrote.

Steph Curry explains why he signed MiLaysia Fulwiley to his brand

In March 2024, MiLaysia Fulwiley made history as she became the first college athlete and the first from an Under Armour school to sign with the Curry Brand. Fuleilwy's connection to Steph Curry goes all the way back to high school when she played for Team Curry in AAU and also participated in the Curry Camp.

During the NBA All-Star Weekend, Curry was asked why he signed Fulwiley as the first student-athlete under his brand.

"For MiLaysia (Fulwiley), the way she carries herself on and off the court … we see a lot of potential in her," the Warriors guard said. "She believes in what we’re doing. She’s been to my camps, and obviously, she’s at South Carolina doing amazing things, like winning a championship her freshman year.

"As you build out your roster, you want to have just good people that truly understand. One, they want to be great on the court. Two, they stand for something, represent something off the court, and are always looking for ways to impact the community. She checks all those boxes."

On Feb. 10, the Curry Brand announced the release of the exclusive Curry 12 'FamLAY' PE edition. The shoe is in the Gamecocks' black and garnet colors and includes an outline of the map of her home state with the state symbol of the palmetto and the “803,” Columbia's area code.

The right and left heel tans read “Mixon,” MiLaysia Fulwiley’s family maiden name, and "JPZ," her mom and sisters’ first initials. The shoes also include a special shout-out to her dogs, Ace and Star, with Ace of Spades and Star symbols on the black TPU sidewall.

