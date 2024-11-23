South Carolina guard Bree Hall has left fans and fellow athletes stunned with her latest Instagram post. The post featured images of Hall arriving for a match, training, and posing for the camera during a warmup exercise on Friday.

The photos quickly gained attention, sparking reactions from teammates such as Chloe Kitts and Indiana Fever’s Aaliyah Boston, among others.

“Vibes lately," Hall captioned the post.

Fellow South Carolina teammate Chloe Kitts said in a comment:

“I c me,”

Former teammate and current Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston commented:

"Hoopin with glasses 10/10 vibe.”

@aliyah.boston comments on @breezyhall post - Instagram

Meanwhile, Raven Johnson, other teammates, and followers also showed love in the comment section.

Hall's teammates and followers comment on her IG post

Hall was part of the team that led South Carolina to two national championships, in her freshman year and last season as a junior. Last season, she was ever-present for the Gamecocks as they went unbeaten in an impressive 38-0 run. She finished with an average of 9.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

South Carolina is unbeaten so far this season as they've continued from where they left off last season. Bree Hall is currently averaging 7.2 points, 4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game as she aims to remain a vital part of this winning team.

Bree Hall reacts to South Carolina program record

South Carolina is currently on a 43-game unbeaten streak as they set a program record after their victory against Clemson Tigers on Wednesday. After the game, Bree Hall reacted to the program record after finishing with 7 points and 4 rebounds.

“Feels great, it's like wow. But I feel like it's the same thing we said last year. Like we don't really focus on that. We're just focused on you know the next game,” she said (per ESPN).

Also facing the media with her was teammate Te-Hina Paopao, who seemed surprised after realizing what the Gamecocks had achieved.

“Program record, wow! No it feels great. I mean we just gotta take one game at a time. We know that every team is gonna bring their best, day in day out. We just gotta be a team and not listen to the outside noises,” Te-Hina Paopao stated.

Bree Hall has started her senior year at South Carolina and has been named on the 20-player Ann Meyers Drysdale Award watchlist together with teammate MiLaysia Fulwiley, to recognize the top shooting guards.

