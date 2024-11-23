"Hooping with glasses 10/10 vibe”: Aliyah Boston, Chloe Kitts and more react to South Carolina star Bree Hall’s IG dump

By Victor Isikhueme
Modified Nov 23, 2024 14:44 GMT
East Carolina v South Carolina - Source: Getty
East Carolina v South Carolina (Credits: Getty)

South Carolina guard Bree Hall has left fans and fellow athletes stunned with her latest Instagram post. The post featured images of Hall arriving for a match, training, and posing for the camera during a warmup exercise on Friday.

The photos quickly gained attention, sparking reactions from teammates such as Chloe Kitts and Indiana Fever’s Aaliyah Boston, among others.

“Vibes lately," Hall captioned the post.
also-read-trending Trending

Fellow South Carolina teammate Chloe Kitts said in a comment:

“I c me,”

Former teammate and current Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston commented:

"Hoopin with glasses 10/10 vibe.”
@aliyah.boston comments on @breezyhall post - Instagram
@aliyah.boston comments on @breezyhall post - Instagram

Meanwhile, Raven Johnson, other teammates, and followers also showed love in the comment section.

Hall&#039;s teammates and followers comment on her IG post
Hall's teammates and followers comment on her IG post

Hall was part of the team that led South Carolina to two national championships, in her freshman year and last season as a junior. Last season, she was ever-present for the Gamecocks as they went unbeaten in an impressive 38-0 run. She finished with an average of 9.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

South Carolina is unbeaten so far this season as they've continued from where they left off last season. Bree Hall is currently averaging 7.2 points, 4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game as she aims to remain a vital part of this winning team.

Bree Hall reacts to South Carolina program record

South Carolina is currently on a 43-game unbeaten streak as they set a program record after their victory against Clemson Tigers on Wednesday. After the game, Bree Hall reacted to the program record after finishing with 7 points and 4 rebounds.

“Feels great, it's like wow. But I feel like it's the same thing we said last year. Like we don't really focus on that. We're just focused on you know the next game,” she said (per ESPN).

Also facing the media with her was teammate Te-Hina Paopao, who seemed surprised after realizing what the Gamecocks had achieved.

“Program record, wow! No it feels great. I mean we just gotta take one game at a time. We know that every team is gonna bring their best, day in day out. We just gotta be a team and not listen to the outside noises,” Te-Hina Paopao stated.

Bree Hall has started her senior year at South Carolina and has been named on the 20-player Ann Meyers Drysdale Award watchlist together with teammate MiLaysia Fulwiley, to recognize the top shooting guards.

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी