Hoops fans take their pick between Cooper Flagg, Cade Cunningham and Lonzo Ball’s high school teams: “Keeping 2016 Chino Hills”

The "most goated" high school basketball team debate is heating up again, and fans are choosing between Cooper Flagg’s 2024 Montverde Academy (Montverde, FL), Cade Cunningham’s 2020 Montverde team, and Lonzo Ball’s iconic 2016 Chino Hills (Chino, CA) side.

On Thursday, MaxPreps posted the debate on Instagram with the caption:

“Ok you gotta eliminate two teams. 🤔 This will settle the most goated HS hoop team.”

It sparked a wave of opinions from basketball fans.

“I’ll take Chino Hills any day. It’s a real public HS with local players from the city,” one user wrote.

“Chino Hills was the best High school team ever there I said it,” said another.

A different user said, “Keep 2020 Montverde.”

“Keeping 2016 chino hills,” a user wrote.

“gimme 2016 Chino Hills,” another wrote.

Someone else added, “2024 Montverde will be the best.”

The 2016 Chino Hills team featured Lonzo Ball, LaMelo Ball, LiAngelo Ball and Onyeka Okongwu. They went undefeated (35-0), won the California state title, and were ranked No. 1 nationally.

The team was a viral sensation and changed how people viewed high school ball. Lonzo later went No. 2 in the NBA draft, and LaMelo became Rookie of the Year.

Then came the 2020 Montverde Academy squad, led by Cade Cunningham, Scottie Barnes, Moses Moody and Day’Ron Sharpe. They were a powerhouse, going 25-0 and beating teams by an average of 40 points. That group produced multiple NBA lottery picks, and Cade eventually became the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA draft.

Now we have the 2024 Montverde Academy team with Cooper Flagg, Liam McNeeley, Derik Queen and Asa Newell. Flagg was the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft, and this team went undefeated (33-0), capturing yet another national title for the program.

Each team was loaded, but depending on who you ask, the legacy of the 2016 Chino Hills still holds strong in the minds of many fans.

Cooper Flagg shares reaction after announcement on draft night

Speaking after he went as No. 1 in the 2025 NBA draft, Flagg recalled what happened immediately after he heard his name on Wednesday.

“I just looked at my mom,” he said. “She was crying. And from then, it was just kind of a blur.”

Flagg went ahead to hug his mom after he was selected by the Dallas Mavericks, but hearing his brother express pride made him happy.

“My oldest brother, Hunter, he just told me how proud he is of me. So that was really special,” he said.

Cooper Flagg had one of the best freshman years in college, leading Duke in several key categories as they reached the NCAA Tournament Final Four. He went home with the college player of the year award and dominated the ACC awards.

